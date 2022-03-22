Off The Fence: Cheltenham Festival review including Rachael Blackmore's stunning Cheltenham Gold Cup success

The Off The Fence panel are back for one last dance as they discuss the highs and lows at this season's Cheltenham Festival as well as some pointers for next season.

In the final episode of the season, Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and host Vanessa Ryle pick out their standout performances across the four-day meeting at Prestbury Park and review all the championship races at Cheltenham last week.

They also take a look ahead at horses who could threaten at the end-of-season meetings at Aintree and Punchestown, and also have a glance at the 2022/23 season!

Barry Geraghty

Now retired after a 24-year career in the saddle which yielded 43 Cheltenham Festival successes, Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey Barry Geraghty returns to At The Races, with whom he enjoyed a fruitful relationship as ambassador and columnist between 2012 and 2019.

An iconic National Hunt rider still well connected and riding work at some of the sport's biggest yards, Barry has won all there is to win in jumps racing and is sure to give viewers Off The Fence raw insight each week.

Vanessa Ryle

A popular member of the Sky Sports Racing on-course presenter team who also fronts The Bloodstock Show, host Vanessa is an avid Jumps racing fan, and will be tasked each week with steering her analyst colleagues 'Off The Fence'

Tony Keenan

attheraces.com's resident Irish tipster and analyst, Tony Keenan has also played a leading role alongside Barry in ATR's Cheltenham Preview Nights in Dublin since 2017. As sharp-tongued as he is sharp-minded, Tony's regular unique takes and no-nonsense delivery will no doubt keep Off The Fence viewers (and Barry and Vanessa!) on their toes.