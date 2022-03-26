Racing League jockeys draft: Frankie Dettori picked for Wales and The West as Ireland choose Tom Marquand

Frankie Dettori will feature for team Wales & The West in the 2022 Racing League, while Ireland have selected Tom Marquand to head their squad of seven riders at the inaugural jockeys draft.

This year will see a new format, with each team - Scotland, Ireland, The North, The East, Wales & The West, London & The South and Yorkshire - providing two runners per race selected by respective team managers.

Dettori, who made his debut in the competition at Doncaster in week two of last year's competition, will join Derby winner Adam Kirby and David Egan in a strong-looking line-up selected by Wales & The West's manager, Group One-winning trainer Jamie Osborne. Saffie Osborne, Callum Shepherd, Neil Callan and Clifford Lee complete the team.

Marquand, who was first off the board for Ireland, is joined by Rossa Ryan, Jason Watson, Tyler Herd, Dylan Browne McMonagle, Gavin Ryan and Billy Lee.

Mick Quinn, a former professional footballer who retired from training this year, will manage The North and selected dual Group One winner Jamie Spencer with his first pick. He will ride alongside Paul Hanagan, Ben Robinson, Conor Beasley, Harrison Shaw, Pat Cosgrave and Lewis Edmunds.

Sky Sports Racing presenter Matt Chapman - manager for London & The South - led his team with leading Shergar Cup rider Nicola Currie, multiple Group One winner Sean Levey and champion apprentice Marco Ghiani.

The Racing League's reigning top jockey Jack Mitchell and Hayley Turner are the star names for Rupert Bell's squad for The East; Paul Mulrennan and David Allan will be among those representing Yorkshire, while Kevin Stott and Ryan Sexton lead team Scotland.

Over £2m in prize money is up for grabs over six meetings, all shown live on Sky Sports Racing. The first fixture is at Doncaster on August 4 and ends at Newcastle on September 15, taking in Lingfield Park, Newcastle, Windsor and Southwell on successive Thursday nights.

Image: Nicola Currie was first pick for Matt Chapman's London & The South team

Racing League jockeys draft in full

Ireland - Tom Marquand, Rossa Ryan, Jason Watson, Tyler Herd, Dylan Browne McMonagle, Gavin Ryan, Billy Lee

Scotland - Kevin Stott, Ryan Sexton, Andrew Mullen, Ben Curtis, Rowan Scott, Graham Lee, James Sullivan

Yorkshire - Paul Mulrennan, David Allan, Oisin McSweeney, Joanna Mason, Cam Hardie, William Carver, Dougie Costello

The North - Jamie Spencer, Paul Hanagan, Ben Robinson, Conor Beasley, Harrison Shaw, Pat Cosgrave, Lewis Edmunds

The East - Jack Mitchell, Hayley Turner, Kieran Shoemark, Grace McEntee, Luke Morris, Ray Dawson, Cameron Noble

Wales & The West - David Egan, Saffie Osborne, Adam Kirby, Frankie Dettori, Callum Shepherd, Neil Callan, Clifford Lee

London & The South - Nicola Currie, Sean Levey, Laura Pearson, Marco Ghiani, Daniel Muscutt, Louis Steward, Eoin Walsh