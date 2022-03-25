Hollie Doyle blog: Saffron Beach can complete magical week at Dubai World Cup after marrying Tom Marquand

It’s already been a week to remember for Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle, who married childhood sweetheart and top jockey Tom Marquand on Monday and partners Saffron Beach in the £3.7m Dubai Turf on World Cup night before taking four rides at Doncaster on Sunday.

Saffron can spice up World Cup night

A big performance from my filly Saffron Beach in the Group One Dubai Turf on Saturday (3.20) would set the seal on what has been a magical week away from the track.

Tom (Marquand) and I married at my local church St John's in Ivington, Herefordshire on Monday before spending a four-day honeymoon in the gorgeous mountains of Oman - but it's back to business for both of us on World Cup night in Meydan on Saturday.

I'm so excited to get back on Jane Chapple-Hyam's star after winning the Group Three Atalanta Stakes on her at Sandown last summer - the only time I've ridden her in a race.

I rode work on her a few times before our break and she never put a foot wrong, firstly on the turf on Racecourse Side in Newmarket and then in a spin around Chelmsford City. Jane and her team have done a fantastic job - she's definitely strengthened up and they've got every box ticked.

It's a brilliant race, as you'd expect for that level of prize money, but Saffron Beach is a Group One winner in her own right after that great performance in the Sun Chariot and deserves to take her chance.

Image: Saffron Beach won the Group One Sun Chariot Stakes under William Buick in October

Even with her fillies' allowance she's probably going to have to improve four of five pounds to trouble the likes of Japan's Schnell Meister and last year's winner Lord North for Britain, but I honestly believe she has what it takes to run a big race.

I'm happy enough with my draw in the middle. I'd hate to be trapped out wide or stuck in against the rail, but I've got options from stall eight and nine furlongs on good ground should be ideal for her at this stage.

Tom has a nice ride, too, on his boss William Haggas's My Oberon, who will have sharpened up for his win in that Fast Track Qualifier at Southwell. He's a talented horse who is well drawn and may just be under the radar.

American ace set for World domination

It's hard to get away from Todd Pletcher's North American superstar Life Is Good, whose form on dirt sets him apart from his rivals in the £9m Dubai World Cup (4.30) at Meydan.

The way he won the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Del Mar and the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park was beyond impressive. He's a relentless galloper with a high cruising speed and it will be a treat for all racing fans if he can turn on the style again on an even bigger stage.

Fellow American trainer Doug O'Neill has been bullish about Hot Rod Charlie, who is only 2lb inferior to the favourite on official figures after winning a Group Two at Meydan, but this demands much more from his colt.

I'm expecting the Dubai Sheema Classic (3.55) to be run at a good tempo which should help likely favourite Yibir - but don't write off William Haggas's pair Alenquer and Dubai Honour.

Yibir did have a tendency to be keen last year so may just be a bit fresh on his return from a long break but a reproduction of his win in the Breeders' Cup Turf would make him the one they all have to beat.

Alenquer was impressive in winning the Group Three Winter Derby at Lingfield for Cieren Fallon and Tom is looking forward to getting back on board. The signs are that he's progressed since last year and a big run from him would be a great way for him to end our special week.

There's undoubtedly more to come from his stable mate, however. Dubai Honour ran a massive race for Tom to finish a close fourth in the Group One Hong Kong Cup in December and also has the credentials to give William and James Doyle a memorable evening.

Haggas has Lincoln record in his sights

Whilst William Haggas is gunning for Group One glory on the world stage in Dubai, he will have one eye on a record-breaking attempt to win a fifth SBK Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster (3.35) on Saturday. For a proud Yorkshireman, it would certainly be a very special achievement.

The best of his three runners is the current favourite Mujtaba, who brings an unbeaten record to Town Moor and has the perfect profile for this traditional cavalry charge. A highly rated four-year-old with the potential to make an impact at a higher level, Mujtaba looks a plum spare ride for Cieren Fallon who replaces William's injured apprentice Adam Farragher.

He broke a foot on the gallops on Thursday morning, but I imagine missing out on a ride on the Lincoln favourite will be hurting a lot more than the fracture. Adam's a steal for his 5lb claim and I'm sure he'll be back among the winner soon.

I'm also hoping Simon and Ed Crisford's Saleymm runs a big race. He looked a smart colt in the making when he won back-to-back races on the All-Weather and can do better still on turf following a wind operation.

Ross Coakley has worked really hard to establish himself since coming over from Ireland last summer and deserves his chance to shine on a big stage. It's great to see the Crisfords putting so much faith in him.

Throne could be my Sunday best

I'll be flying back through the night to take four rides at Doncaster on Sunday, including Throne Hall for my boss Archie Watson in the 12-furlong SBK Conditions Stakes (4.50).

He came to Archie for £50,000 from Kevin Ryan last autumn and makes his debut for the yard on a track he won at over a shorter distance on his re-appearance last spring.

It's a competitive race but I've galloped him a few times at home and get the feeling he should really enjoy this stamina test on such a big, galloping track as Doncaster.

Carrying a light weight can make a big difference in a competitive race so I'm hoping for a big run from Spring Bloom in the SBK Betting Podcast Handicap (4.20) at Doncaster.

Robert Eddery's gelding races for the first time since September on a mark he is clearly competitive off. A combination of a potentially good high draw and just 8st 2lb on his back might see him in the shake-up.

I've ridden Ed Dunlop's debutant Pensa Te at home, so it'll be nice to be on board her in the seven-furlong SBK Novice Stakes (3.10). She's a nice big filly who can sharpen up for experience, so this looks the ideal trip for now.

I'm also on Ed's Society Lion for the first time in the opening SBK Price+ Gives You The Best Odds Handicap (2.00). He has won twice over this seven-furlong trip and seems to go on any ground but was a bit disappointing last year so clearly has a bit to prove.