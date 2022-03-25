Dubai World Cup: Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman selects his 10 things to look out for in Meydan on Saturday

Matt Chapman is at Meydan and selects 10 points of interest on Saturday's star-studded Dubai World Cup card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

It's the Dubai World Cup this Saturday. In some ways that won't interest many of you, but it should. The card is top notch, and while in the build-up the Carnival has been dominated by the Godolphin blue, World Cup night could be a little different.

I've never been to Meydan or the Dubai World Cup until this week, and it's been quite an eye-opener. A little bit like the Breeders' Cup, despite a class supporting act, the big race is the be all and end all. That's the same as the Breeders' Cup Classic Stateside.

Life Is Good

Life Is Good is appropriately named and is likely to be a natural front runner out of stall one in the Dubai World Cup

Life is Good is arguably the best horse in the world, having destroyed the field in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile and kicked Knicks Go into touch in the Pegasus World Cup.

He goes up in trip but it's going to be very hard to stop him. He's just a monster and breaks the hearts of his rivals.

Image: Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Life is Good to victory in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile

Japan

Everyone has seen how the Japanese have started to run riot in the world racing scene and Dubai World Cup night could easily be more of the same. The Japanese contingent is enthusiastic and has a strong belief they are the best.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Look out for Stay Foolish in the Dubai Gold Cup for the cheeky Yoshito Yahagi, Combustion for Keizo Ito in the UAE Derby, a race in which the Koshiro Take-trained Sekifu also has each-way claims and the classy Schnell Meister in the Turf and Shahryar for Hideaki Fujiwara in the Sheema Classic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Christophe Lemaire says Japanese trainers have grown in confidence after a successful Saudi Cup and expects a strong challenge at the Dubai World Cup on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

William and Maureen Haggas

This Saturday shows just how strong this team has become. As well as having great chances at Doncaster, the Haggas' can take centre stage at Meydan.

Mohaafeth has had a troublesome testicle removed as he now goes slightly down in trip - to one-mile-and-one-furlong - in the Turf. Remember how good he looked when winning the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last year?

Alenquer might find the ground fast but has each-way claims in the Sheema Classic after his Winter Derby success at Lingfield Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohaafeth will remain over a mile once he runs this weekend in Dubai, according to trainer William Haggas

Pyledriver

The fairytale horse trained by William Muir and already a Group One winner in the Coronation Cup, Pyledriver ran a cracker when second in Sha Tin.

He's not bred to be a star but has proved one. Now Frankie Dettori takes over from the side-lined Martin Dwyer and we wish him well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer William Muir hopes his stable star Pyledriver will enjoy a better run round in this year's Sheema Classic in Meydan after a luckless run in Riyadh last time out.

Bob Baffert

As of yet I haven't seen Bob Baffert at the Dubai World Cup but the trainer, who is banned from running his horses in certain places, could make a splash here with Country Grammer in the big race.

The son of Tonalist landed the Grade One Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita and then finished second to Emblem Road in the Saudi Cup.

He's clearly improving and it's hard to keep Baffert out the news. The handler also has Pinehurst in the UAE Derby and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile fifth has a right chance.

Charlie Appleby

The world's number one trainer and Godolphin's man, Appleby won't be winning the Dubai World Cup, but he might well take the Gold Cup with Manobo who has managed five wins from five starts and looks a class stayer in the making.

Appleby will also fancy his chances in the Sprint with Man of Promise, while Creative Force and Naval Crown both have place claims as well.

Throw in Breeders' Cup winner Yibir in the Sheema Classic and it would be a good night for Godolphin.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Champion trainer Charlie Appleby joined Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman to run through his leading chances for Saturday's Dubai World Cup, including Gold Cup favourite Manobo.

Christophe Lemaire

I've long been a fan of Lemaire and have called him 'Starcraft' Lemaire since he landed the QEII at Newmarket on that horse in 2005.

Lemaire is world class and will expect a huge effort from Schnell Meister in the Turf. He also has place claims on Authority in the Sheema Classic and Stay Foolish in the Gold Cup.

Sam Hitchcott and Ray Dawson

Not two jockeys who win Group One races every day, but they both have outside chances in the Dubai Golden Shaheen.

In the six furlong dirt event Hitchcott is on Al Tariq for Doug Watson, and Dawson on Eastern World. Both have been in good form and could surprise.

Tadhg O'Shea

On the old At The Races channel when I used to talk about this lad it was always in glowing terms. He rides mostly in Dubai now and has carved out a fine living.

He has strong claims on Al Nefud in the Group Two Godolphin Mile over one mile on the dirt. In that race, Brighton nursery winner Secret Ambition has come a long way!

Saeed bin Suroor

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer Saeed bin Suroor is expecting a 'big race' from Real World in Saturday's Dubai World Cup, live on Sky Sports Racing at 4.30pm, as he bids to win the feature contest for a record tenth time.

Bin Suroor is in the shadow of Appleby at Godolphin but let's not forget a record nine-timer winner of the Dubai World Cup.

He runs Real World in the race which seems mad as he loves turf - but Saeed is not mad. Who knows? He also has a strong each-way chance with Storm Damage in the Godolphin Mile.