Lincoln Handicap: Johan lands big prize for Mick Channon and Silvestre De Sousa as Rossa Ryan completes treble

Johan got trainer Mick Channon's 2022 turf season off to a flying start with a 28/1 shock victory in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster on Saturday.

Ridden prominently throughout by Silvestre De Sousa, who celebrated his first UK winner since November 12 last year, the five-year-old tracked the well-fancied Saleymm throughout and the pair moved clear of the field with two furlongs to run.

Simon and Ed Crisford's 17/2 shot was still in front as the field of 22 passed the final furlong marker, but Johan kicked on down the middle of the track, stretching out to win by just over a length, with Rogue Bear back in third and Irish Admiral fourth.

The previously unbeaten 3/1 favourite Mujtaba, trained by William Haggas, was a well-beaten 12th, while his well-fancied stablemate Ametist finished last of the 22 runners.

De Sousa said: "He travelled brilliant. I tracked the lead horse and put the race to bed when I asked him to go.

"I'm excited, absolutely delighted. I'm a freelance this year, just kicking off. This win is always a big help and I just hope all the trainers can look at that and give me support.

"The owners have been brilliant to me and so has Mick Channon. He has always given me plenty of rides. I'm over the moon."

Image: Johan landed the Lincoln Handicap on his first start for trainer Mick Channon

Jack Channon, assistant to his father, said: "I thought we had a chance. He's a very good horse and he'd been working really well. The last two weeks he's started to flourish. He was having a buck and a squeal and showing his well-being.

"We've had him since January so we've had a good prep with him. We thought of running in the Listed race but when Chindit was in it, I thought we've a chance of winning the Lincoln but probably don't have a chance of beating Chindit.

"We took a punt. Jon and Julie (Aisbitt, owners) are great supporters and sports people and said 'let's have a go at the big one' and it's paid off. He'll probably go up into stakes company now.

"I thought Silvestre would suit this horse down to the ground as he is straightforward and just lengthens and lengthens. It's a great start to the season for us. We've 100 in which is about level for the last 10 years and we're hoping to increase the quality. Fingers crossed we can do that."

Ryan lands treble to kickstart turf season

Hot favourite Persian Force proved a class above his rivals in the season-opening Brocklesby Stakes, setting him up for an exciting two-year-old campaign.

Ridden with confidence throughout by Rossa Ryan, the son of Mehmas sprinted clear of 40/1 shot Primrose Ridge and the well-backed Jiffy Boy to win by just under five lengths.

Image: Persian Force finishes well clear of his rivals in the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster

Last year's Brocklesby winner Chipotle went on to score at Royal Ascot and it would be no surprise if the Richard Hannon-trained colt turned up at the showpiece meeting in June.

Ryan told Sky Sports Racing: "That was lovely. What with it being the first two-year-old race and everyone being excited, that was just slow-motion work for me.

"He's not done a lot at home so I'd like to see a lot of improvement. It's exciting for the future.

"He took a lot of pulling up after and I was always in my comfort zone. He's got loads of speed and you know it's there when you need it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Rossa Ryan says he was always in his comfort zone as Persian Force ran out an impressive winner of the Brocklesby at Doncaster on Saturday.

Ryan went on to complete a treble on the day, with 11/2 shot Arthur's Realm winning the Spring Mile and 8/13 favourite Chindit getting the job done in the Doncaster Mile Stakes.

Hannon's Chindit was keen early as he took on just three rivals in the Listed contest, but showed his class in the end to beat Tempus [rated 11lbs inferior] by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

"He's just fresh," Ryan told Sky Sports Racing. "He got lit up at the start but he's a class act. I like to think he likes fast ground and it's gluey out there which he hated."

The Galway-born rider had earlier delivered four-year-old Arthur's Realm with a strong late run to beat A Boy Named Ivy by a length-and-three-quarters. Empirestateofmind, the 100/30 favourite was a short head away in third with long-time leader Invincibly back in fourth place.

Image: Chindit and Rossa Ryan win the Doncaster Mile Stakes

Volatile Analyst got the better of Diligent Harry close home to take Listed honours in the SBK Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster.

Diligent Harry looked like landing the spoils when he hit the front over a furlong out under Adam Kirby after Justanotherbottle had set the pace - but Callum Rodriguez on Volatile Analyst had other ideas.

The 12/1 shot, trained by Keith Dalgleish, knuckled down for a fight in the final half-furlong and got the verdict by a head from the 7/4 favourite.

Mondammej was two-and-a-quarter lengths back in third place, with Garrus a nose away in fourth.