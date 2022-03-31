Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador takes four rides at Wolverhampton ahead of champion stayer Trueshan's return

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle takes four good rides at Wolverhampton on Saturday and looks ahead to the potential return of champion stayer Trueshan on Wednesday.

Unbeaten Glory has ability to complete hat-trick

Hambleton Racing, whose superstar Glen Shiel will again be taking on Europe's best sprinters this summer, have another nice horse in action at Wolverhampton on Saturday night.

I'm heading to Dunstall Park to ride their unbeaten Fly To Glory for Archie (Watson) in the Betway EBF Novice Median Auction Stakes (7.00) - a race that could set him up for a big Easter target.

He needs this third run to qualify for one of the Good Friday finals at Newcastle or Lingfield Park. Whatever happens, racing around sharp bends for the first time will teach him plenty following back-to-back wins on the straight track at Newcastle and he has the ability to overcome a double penalty if 10st 2lb doesn't prove too much weight.

Speaking of Glen, I saw him at Archie's this week and he looks a million dollars. I don't know why but he just seems in even better condition than he was this time last year and I can't wait to get him back on the track, wherever that may be.

Out to repeat Chelmsford win on Trail

I'm looking forward to renewing my association with Autumn Trail in the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Fillies' Handicap (8.00) at Wolverhampton.

I won on this filly at Chelmsford City a couple of years ago in her first spell with Rae Guest, who has got her back following a winless year in France.

She's shown in a couple of starts for Rae that she still retains her ability and has been dropped a few pounds, which can only help.

She's a strong, robust filly who couldn't be in better hands so I'm expecting a nice run.

Step up in trip a help to Wolverhampton pair

Making his handicap debut off a mark of just 55 will hopefully see an improved performance from Alan King's Sous Surveillance, who steps back up in trip in the Coral Proud To Support British Racing Handicap (5.30) at Wolverhampton.

He will have to show much more than he has in three starts this year but should enjoy the extended nine furlongs.

Image: Hollie Doyle recorded 172 winners in 2021 and will be looking to top that tally in 2022

I'm also hoping a step up in distance and a drop in grade will spark some improvement from Gigi's Beach in the All-Weather Championships Mile Selling Handicap (6.30).

Fergal O'Brien's gelding ran on nicely after a slow start over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time and did win a handicap off a higher mark last year, so isn't without a chance.

Hoping for a Stellar start from Queen

After winning on Najeeba for my boss Imad Alsagar at Wolverhampton earlier in the week I'm hoping Stellar Queen can make a successful re-appearance in the same colours at Windsor on Monday.

Trained by Clive Cox, she is set to run in the Read Kevin Blake On attheraces.com Handicap (5.00) after showing a good level of ability in novice and maiden company at Newmarket last season. She's a half-sister to Imad's useful winner Faisal so the extra furlong will be in her favour.

Another possible ride at Windsor is the Charles Hills-trained Touchwood in the Windsor Cazoo Handicap (2.50).

I won on him at Kempton on his latest start back in October and he likes this track, having gone close on his reappearance last year.

Trueshan poised for Nottingham return

It was good to see Alan King report his star stayer Trueshan well forward in his build-up to the new season and, ground permitting, he will more than likely make an early reappearance in the Listed Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham next Wednesday.

He's more than capable of running a big race on the back of his winter break - he's an athletic horse who gets himself fit - but it would still be good to get a run into him before his first major target.

Image: Hollie Doyle and Trueshan power home to claim Long Distance Cup glory

He could head back to Chester for the Group Three Ormonde Stakes in early May - a race he was second in last year - or the Group Two Yorkshire Cup at York's Dante Festival the following week.

As always, the weather will determine where he goes as he does need give in the ground.

US could be on Saffron's agenda

I was absolutely thrilled with Saffron Beach's performance in last weekend's valuable Group One Dubai Turf on World Cup night in Meydan.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's filly took on an all-star cast without the benefit of a 'prep' run and saw out the trip well to finish fourth, even though the early pace wasn't as strong as I'd hoped.

Image: Saffron Beach won the Group One Sun Chariot Stakes under William Buick in October

The world's her oyster now she's proven she's happy to travel - she's tough like a colt and has wintered really well - and Jane has mentioned the possibility of taking her to America and France this year.

Already a Group One winner at home, taking last season's Sun Chariot Stakes, the big fillies' races will no doubt be on her agenda once again. She's a very exciting filly to look forward to.