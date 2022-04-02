Future Champion Novices’ Chase: Breakthrough Ayr win for Michael Scudamore as Do Your Job does the business

Michael Scudamore celebrated the first Grade Two win of his training career as Do Your Job justified favouritism in the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices’ Chase at Ayr.

The eight-year-old has mixed it with some of the best young chasers around this season, finishing second to Edwardstone in the Wayward Lad and Third Time Lucki in the Lightning Novices' Chase at Doncaster.

Winner of a handicap at Newcastle last time out, he was sent off 11/8 market leader in a field of five and was ridden confidently by Richard Patrick.

As Minella Drama, the only previous graded winner in the race, threw away his chance with some sloppy jumping down the back straight, Do Your Job was gaining ground at each fence.

He soon joined Il Ridoto at the head of affairs and once he hit the front he drew further and further clear.

Minella Drama stayed on in the straight, eventually catching Il Ridoto for second, but he was beaten five lengths.

Anna Bunina went one better than 12 months ago when coming with a powerful late run to win the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle.

Image: Anna Bunina (blue silks) wins the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle

Second to Milkwood last year, John McConnell's mare was 13lb better off with that rival this time around. Victory did not look likely on jumping the last, however, as Sean Bowen's mount was only third.

Onemorefortheroad had just jumped back into the lead by then, taking over from West Cork who had hit the front seemingly going strongly.

To West Cork's credit he began to battle back and was getting on top once more only for Bowen to get a real tune out of Anna Bunina (6/1), who sprouted wings to win going away by a length from West Cork.

The lightly-raced Dusart showed courage to get back up and win the CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase.

Image: Dusart battled back past Sounds Russian to win at Ayr for Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old, having just the sixth run of his life, briefly came off the bridle going down the back straight as The Golden Rebel quickened the tempo.

Having seen that one off, Sounds Russian then got the better of Dusart at the last - but Nico De Boinville managed to galvanise the 2/1 favourite to win by half a length.