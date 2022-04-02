Charlie Appleby stable tour: Adayar could step back in trip for Juddmonte International after Coronation Cup return

Adayar is on course to return to the scene of his Derby triumph for the Coronation Cup in June before potentially stepping back in trip later this season for York’s Juddmonte International.

Top trainer Charlie Appleby has earmarked Epsom's contest as Adayar's first start as a four-year-old, followed by a return to Ascot to defend their King George crown.

Adayar ended 2021 with a disappointing fifth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October when stepping back to a-mile-and-two-furlongs, but that has not put connections off trying the shorter distance again this year.

"The plan is to start him off in the Coronation as we know he can handle the track and the trip," Appleby told godolphin.com.

"Hopefully then we'll look at the King George again and if we're lucky enough to tick one of those boxes then the view will be taken about whether we come back in trip and take a look at the Juddmonte International.

"As he has got physically stronger he's got quicker. I can't fault him and he's a true professional now."

Image: Adam Kirby celebrates as Adayar wins the Cazoo Derby at Epsom

On the prospect of facing William Haggas' unbeaten miler Baaeed in the Juddmonte, Appleby said: "It's an exciting season ahead for ourselves and for everyone to watch."

Hurricane Lane's four-year-old campaign will all centre around a second shot at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October at ParisLongchamp.

The son of Frankel was a close third in the Group One contest last year, finishing behind older rivals Torquator Tasso and Tarnawa, and will begin this year with a trip to Royal Ascot in June.

Image: Hurricane Lane with trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick after Irish Derby success

"We're working back from the Arc," Appleby said. "We'll head to the Hardwicke first at Royal Ascot and then potentially the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

"He's going to be a force to be reckoned with this year and the one thing about him is his versatility, whether it's good ground or bottomless in October at Paris, it won't worry me."

Image: Yibir and Buick won the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar

Yibir is set to continue his global tour after returning with a promising second in the Sheema Classic in Dubai last month.

May's Man o' War Stakes at Belmont Park in New York is next on the agenda, before a trip to Saratoga for the Sword Dancer Stakes and a potential look at the Japan Cup.