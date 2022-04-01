Grand National: Key Aintree contenders including Cheltenham winner Delta Work analysed by Sky Sports Racing's Mick Fitzgerald

Sky Sports Racing pundit Mick Fitzgerald nominates six contenders for this year's Randox Grand National, which looks as ever an ultra-competitive renewal.

Any Second Now

Any Second Now was third in the race last year and was very badly hampered at the 12th - there is no doubt that cost him. You don't know if he would have otherwise won but it definitely put him on the back foot and especially the way the race is run these days.

It is much harder now to recover from mistakes as they go such a pace nowadays. He is a 10-year-old which is a really good age for the National and he has experience of the fences.

Image: Any Second Now winning at Cheltenham at 2019

He comes to Aintree in tip-top form as he was a winner of a Grade Three Bobbyjo Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse in February when beating Escaria Ten a nose. The only negative is that he is 7lb higher than last year.

You would like to think that without being badly hampered last year that would equate to 7lb at the very least, and he is a worthy favourite.

He is pretty versatile so isn't dependent on it being soft or heavy and has good form on decent ground.

In simple terms it looks like his whole campaign has been geared to the Grand National, and his trainer Ted Walsh is no stranger to success in the race as he won it with Papillon in 2000.

Strong Point - He was unlucky last year, has experience of the Grand National fences and looks fairly treated.

Weak Spot - Was last year his chance?

Delta Work

I tipped him to win in the Cross Country race at Cheltenham as he just possesses that bit of class. Prior to that race his last 15 races had been in Grade One company.

That is the kind of horse you are dealing with here and he just skipped around the Cross Country.

Image: Delta Work ridden by Jack Kennedy (right) goes on to win The Glenfarclas Chase ahead of Tiger Roll

When you think it was his first time over those obstacles, to win and beat a horse who had such a prolific record around there in Tiger Roll was remarkable.

I think he is well equipped for the Aintree fences and has that bit of class. He obviously has to be on anyone's shortlist for the National.

Strong Point - Classy individual who really enjoyed the Cross Country and could well be at home over the Aintree fences.

Weak Spot - Up until his win in the Cross Country he had been a little inconsistent.

Escaria Ten

He is only an eight-year-old and a strong stayer, having finished three lengths behind Galvin in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last year.

He was only beaten a nose by Any Second Now at Fairyhouse, and is now meeting that rival on virtually the same terms.

He is getting 7lb in the National from Any Second Now and was getting 8lb at Fairyhouse and he is ticking a lot of the right boxes.

Image: Escaria Ten finished third in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last year

This is almost like a Tiger Roll kind of route - runs in the NH Chase and then goes for the National. He was very strongly fancied for the Thyestes Chase and finished eighth in that but definitely is a horse that needs serious consideration.

He is lightly raced over fences and has only had seven runs so he could be open to further improvement.

He is another who shows just what a strong hand Gordon Elliott has in the race as he bids to win the Grand National for a remarkable fourth time having been successful twice with Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019 and landed first National with Silver Birch in 2007.

Strong Point - He is a very good stayer and seems versatile on ground.

Weak Spot - He has only won one chase in seven attempts but he has been highly tried.

Snow Leopardess

She is a fantastic mare who looked to really enjoy it when winning the Becher Chase. Her jumping has always been her strong point and she seemed to relish the Aintree fences and she was clear from two out and may have got a bit lonely up in front.

She found enough under pressure to hold the late effort of Hill Sixteen and she really is as game as a pebble.

Image: Snow Leopardess clears 'The Chair', Aintree's famous National fence

Snow Leopardess came through her warm-up run in a Listed Mares event at Exeter in February with the minimum of fuss when slamming Momella 12 lengths and has been freshened up since her last run. A 10-year-old, she is another who ticks all the right boxes.

She has already shown that she is a remarkable mare and it would be some achievement for trainer Charlie Longsdon if she could be the first mare to win the race since Nickel Coin in 1951.

Strong Point - She is a winner of the Becher Chase and took really well to the National fences.

Weak Spot - Does she really need soft ground to be seen at her best?

Enjoy D'Allen

He was recently purchased by JP McManus, and this horse ran a super race in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas when third to School Boy Hours after being badly hampered.

Enjoy D'Allen was giving 12lb to the winner on that occasion and was only beaten three lengths, and it is no surprise that JP snapped him up as he also owned the winner of the Paddy Power.

Image: Enjoy D'Allen and Conor Orr (near) win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Rated Novice Steeplechase at Fairyhouse

He is a strong stayer and they protected his mark by running him in a handicap hurdle before the weights came out. He ran an eye-catching race in that three-mile handicap hurdle at Leopardstown in February and was staying on well after the last.

This horse finished third in an Irish National last year when beaten only four and a half lengths by Freewheelin Dylan and was keeping on in a manner which suggests he could be even more effective over the trip at Aintree.

He is definitely a player and has been campaigned this season with this race firmly on the horizon. He is a horse who has only had ten starts over fences, is definitely on the up, and has a lovely racing weight.

Strong Point - The fact that this has been the horse's target all season and his last two runs have been solid.

Weak Spot - Hasn't run over the National fences and you don't know how they will handle them until you do.

Fiddlerontheroof

I saw this horse finish second to Cloudy Glen in the Ladbrokes Chase at Newbury in November and I immediately thought he would win the Grand National.

They have minded his rating since then and he comes here only 5lb higher than when second in the Ladbrokes. He was staying on really well at Newbury and I think the National trip will be ideal for him.

Image: Fiddlerontheroof in action earlier this season

The only negative is that I was very disappointed with how he jumped and travelled when runner-up to Fortescue at Ascot in February. I thought he was a good thing at Ascot and it was only his class that got him as close at he was.

If he jumps like he did at Ascot he won't win but if he puts in a similar performance to the one he achieved at Newbury then he could win. I think this horse is handicapped to win and I thought after Newbury he had Grand National written all over him.

Strong Point - Good form as a novice last year and the way he stayed on in the Ladbrokes Chase would make him the perfect National candidate.

Weak Spot - If he jumps like he did at Ascot he will not win.