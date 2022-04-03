Grand National meeting: Forecast rain encouraging L'Homme Presse team to head to Aintree for Mildmay Novices' Chase

Connections of Cheltenham Festival hero L'Homme Presse are warming up to the idea of an Aintree outing if the forecast rain falls in Liverpool next week.

The gelding is unbeaten over fences in five runs so far, a campaign that has included a 21-length Scilly Isles Novices' Chase success and a decisive win in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival.

Co-owner Andy Edwards had previously stated that a run in the three-mile-one-furlong Mildmay Novices' Chase was not ruled out entirely after the gelding's Cheltenham heroics, but that his participation would be reliant on wet weather before the Aintree meeting.

Those conditions may now materialise as rain is forecast over Merseyside this week and therefore L'Homme Presse's chances of lining up on Friday are increased.

"With the forecast rain coming and assurances from Aintree that it will be very safe ground, we are very much leaning towards running him in the three-mile-one-furlong novice chase on Friday," Edwards said.

"He wants to run and is ready to run and we would love him to be there."