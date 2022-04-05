Aintree Grand National Festival: Harry Cobden nominates Clan Des Obeaux as best chance of Merseyside success

Jockey Harry Cobden has nominated two-time King George winner Clan Des Obeaux as his best chance of an Aintree winner later this week on Merseyside.

The Paul Nicholls-trained 10-year-old disappointed last time out in the Denman Chase, finishing third after being beaten over a dozen lengths by Eldorado Allen from the Colin Tizzard yard.

But he was similarly beaten in that Newbury race in 2021, before demolishing the field in the Betway Bowl at Aintree and then going onto defeat two-time Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo at Punchestown.

Image: Clan Des Obeaux owner Sir Alex Ferguson collects the Betway Bowl trophy at Aintree

And while Cobden was disappointed with the run of Clan Des Obeaux - part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson - at Newbury last month, he is confident of a return to form back at the Liverpool venue.

"I think he's my best chance of the day on Thursday, if not my best chance of the week," said Cobden. "He acts very well around there and he's in good form at home.

"Last year was similar, he was disappointing at Newbury but our horses probably weren't running very well at that stage.

"He's definitely the class horse in the race and I'd say he's the one to beat."

Image: Bravemansgame remains unbeaten over fences for the Paul Nicholls team

'I wouldn't swap Bravemansgame'

That is quite the statement from Nicholls' retained jockey, especially when you consider he also takes the ride on unbeaten Grade One-winning chaser Bravemansgame, who is expected to take on Festival winner L'Homme Presse in the Mildmay Novices' Chase.

He looks the pick of Cobden's rides on Friday, with the bullish jockey suggesting he wouldn't swap his mount for any in the race, including Venetia Williams' two-time Grade One winner.

"I've got a lovely good of rides - five good ones on Thursday, four or five on Friday and four nice ones on Saturday so I'm very happy," he added.

"He's in very good form. Obviously we'll have to beat Venetia's horse (L'Homme Presse) who looks very good and a decent horse winning at Cheltenham the last day.

Image: Lostintranslation bounced back to form with victory in the 1965 Chase in November

"It's a competitive race but I wouldn't swap him for any of the others."

In the Grand National itself, Cobden will ride Colin Tizzard's Lostintranslation, who started off the season with victory in the 1965 Chase at Ascot but has since struggled in competitive races.

He did however finish a decent eighth in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and some recent schooling over the National fences has given Cobden hope of a big run.

"I'm delighted to get the ride on him," he said. "I went over to David Pipe's last week and schooled him over the National fences and he jumped very well.

Image: Harry Cobden riding Pic D'Orhy (R) clear the last to win The Coral Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton

"I suppose the first half of the race will be getting into a rhythm and try to win it in the second half.

"He should travel and touch wood he jumps well. [Colin] Tizzard is good to ride for, he wouldn't give me too many instructions.

"I suppose it's all about staying on him and getting round for the first circuit and start thinking about the race when we're going down the back for the last time.

"We want to be having a good Aintree and I want to be keeping him [Paul Nicholls] and the owners happy so a good Aintree would be very nice and put us in a good position for the final few weeks of the season."