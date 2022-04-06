Grand National Festival: Jamie Codd gives his opening day selections including a runner in last year's Grand National

Grand National Festival-winning rider Jamie Codd reveals his selections for every race on the opening day of the Aintree meeting.

1.45 - SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Chase

War Lord sets the standard from his fourth place behind Edwardstone at Cheltenham. That was a very good run, but I am going for Alex Hales's runner Millers Bank.

He has unseated a couple of times but got his confidence back the last day at Kempton when he was second behind Pic D'Orhy.

Image: Harry Bannister riding Millers Bank

Last year Millers Bank was only beaten three-and-a-half lengths by Abacadabras in the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle, so off the back of his latest run I have to give him a massive chance.

2.20 - Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle

This centres around Pied Piper who ran a marvellous race at Cheltenham behind Vauban and Fil Dor in the Triumph Hurdle.

That race obviously sets the standard. But we also have J P McManus's horse Brazil coming in here off winning the Fred Winter.

Image: Davy Russell riding Pied Piper

Off the back of that Brazil has gone up to a mark only 1lb behind Pied Piper. He won well in Cheltenham, and I think he's a horse that could improve again and maybe give Pied Piper the most to do.

I am giving Pied Piper my vote but recognise he could be closely matched with Brazil.

2.55 - Betway Bowl Chase

This is another interesting race. Conflated ran in the Ryanair and fell. I thought Protektorat produced a hell of a performance in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He was beaten 17½ lengths by A Plus Tard and was only two-and-a-half lengths behind the second, Minella Indo.

Image: Protektorat ridden by Bridget Andrews winning at Aintree

He won the Manifesto on this card in April last year and won over the track again in the Many Clouds in December. So, on that form he is the best horse in the race.

He's young, only seven years old, and if he has bounced out okay from the Gold Cup then he is the one to beat.

3.30 - Betway Aintree Hurdle

I am going to go for Olly Murphy's Brewin'upastorm. I think the ground and track will suit him. He fell at Cheltenham when he was going easily as well as Stormy Ireland.

Image: Brewin'upastorm made a winning return at Aintree earlier this month

He's a fresher horse this year. Epatante and Zanahiyr ran really good races at Cheltenham to finish second and third behind Honeysuckle, but I have an inkling for Brewin'upastorm.

He will be ridden patiently, and I think this race will really suit him.

4.05 - Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase

There are 24 runners so plenty of amateurs are getting a big day out over the National fences. Jett ran here in the Grand National last year when he jumped like a buck.

I think the drop back to two miles five will really suit him as will the ground. He is a worthy favourite. The other contender is last year's Cheltenham Foxhunters winner Porlock Bay under Will Biddick.

He beat Billaway last year. He is not a big horse, but he is very nimble over fences. If he takes to it, he could give Jett the most to do.

4.40 - Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase

Another very competitive field and I am going to go for another of Olly Murphy's. Gunsight Ridge is a seven-year-old who is still coming up through the ranks.

He is still on a nice mark with a rating of 134. He has gained a bit of experience and I'd say the ground and the track will suit him well.

Being a fresh horse should be an advantage as well. I think he can run really well at a price.

5.15 - Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat Race

Willie Mullins is bringing over Ashroe Diamond. She ran well in Leopardstown at the Dublin Racing Festival. She sets the standard.

She is by Walk In The Park but there is another Walk In The Park down at the bottom trained by Colin Tizzard. Ilovethenightlife was fourth behind Roc Of Dundee first time out in Ascot. I thought that was a really nice run.

I would imagine better ground is going to suit. The dam is by King's Theatre. I think at a big price she can run really well.