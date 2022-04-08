Grand National Festival: Jamie Codd gives his day three selections including a pick for the world's most famous race

Grand National Festival-winning rider Jamie Codd previews day three at Aintree, featuring the defending National champion Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore.

1.45 - EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle

I am going for Mouse Morris' runner at a big price, Whatsnotoknow who has been running very consistently without winning.

I think the flat track will suit him. He was only beaten around eight lengths in the Pertemps Final last time.

The ground hopefully will dry out a bit more and if so, he can run a really big race.

Selection: Whatsnotoknow (28/1 - Sky Bet*)

2.25 - Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle

I find it hard to get away from Three Stripe Life. The form of his run behind Sir Gerhard at Cheltenham is too strong.

He seems to be in good form at home. It was two miles five at Cheltenham so a furlong shorter isn't going to be a problem.

I think he is very hard to oppose, though Colonel Mustard has claims on the strength of his run behind State Man in the County Hurdle. He also has form with Jonbon from earlier in the season.

Selection: Three Stripe Life (5/2 - Sky Bet*)

3.00 - Poundland Maghull Novices' Chase

Again, it is hard to get away from Edwardstone. I opposed him at Cheltenham, and I was very wrong.

I thought he was very good there, where he backed up what he has been doing all year.

Gentleman De Mee is a bit of an unknown as he steps up into this grade. He has been mightily impressive in his last couple of chases, but if Edwardstone turns up in the same form as at Cheltenham, it's hard to see him being beaten.

Selection: Edwardstone (8/11 - Sky Bet*)

Image: Edwardstone and Tom Cannon win the Arkle Novices' Chase

3.35 - JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle

I do believe Flooring Porter is the best horse in the staying hurdle division. As we saw at Cheltenham, if he gets to the start without getting too worked up, he is the horse to beat.

Champ and Thyme Hill ran really well in Cheltenham, but I still believe Flooring Porter will be too good for them.

Selection: Flooring Porter (7/4 - Sky Bet*)

Image: Flooring Porter crosses the line in front of Thyme Hill (white cap) in the Stayers' Hurdle

4.15 - Betway Handicap Chase

Cap Du Nord is a very obvious choice. He beat Kitty's Light who went on to be second in the Scottish Grand National.

That is good, strong form and he is at the bottom of the handicap here. He should run a big race.

He has loads of experience in big runner fields and Christian Williams' horses are obviously in good form.

Selection: Cap Du Nord (15/2 - Sky Bet*)

Image: Cap Du Nord could go well again for Christian Williams

5.15 - Randox Grand National Handicap Chase

This is going to be a hell of a race.

I think Delta Work is the best horse in the race. If he can take to the fences, I think he is well enough weighted to run very well and win it, to be honest.

He is my pick but there are some fantastic horses in this. Longhouse Poet deserves a mention and Eclair Surf gets into the race near the bottom.

Image: Jack Kennedy punches the air as Delta Work beats Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase

His form has been backed up by Win My Wings, who beat Eclair Surf in the Eider Chase, then absolutely bolted up in the Scottish Grand National. He will get a lot of support as well.

Delta Work is one of eight Gordon Elliott runners and I think Death Duty is another that could run well if he can survive the first four or five fences and get into a rhythm. We know he stays.

He was a classy horse on his day. He could be thereabouts as well.

Selection: Delta Work (9/1 - Sky Bet*)

6.20 - Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race

Willie Mullins's Rath Gaul Boy is going to be all the rage, but I am going for Crambo, trained by Fergal O'Brien.

I was mightily impressed with him the two times he has run in Huntingdon. I think he will suit this race and the way he is ridden as he is usually dropped in.

Selection: Rath Gaul Boy (4/1 - Sky Bet*)

*Prices correct at time of writing