Grand National: Eclair Surf and Discorama die from injuries suffered at Aintree, Elle Est Belle suffered suspected heart attack

Éclair Surf and Discorama have died from injuries sustained in Saturday’s Grand National, while earlier on the card Elle Est Belle passed away after suffering from a suspected heart attack.

Aintree's 40-runner showpiece was a typically dramatic race, with Noble Yeats coming home first of the 15 who completed the four-and-a-quarter-mile trip, while five fell or were brought down.

Emma Lavelle's Éclair Surf fell at the third fence, suffering a "traumatic head injury" that required lengthy on-track treatment before the horse was transferred to Liverpool University for further assessment.

Lavelle tragically confirmed on Sunday morning: "We are very sad to report that, having sustained a traumatic head injury in yesterday's Grand National, Eclair Surf lost his fight this morning.

"He was looked after at the racecourse by a team of first-class vets before being transferred to Liverpool university, who treated him all night, however very sadly it was not to be.

"He was an incredibly special horse, loved by everyone and he will be missed terribly."

Chris Proudman, veterinary advisor to Aintree Racecourse, said: "We were sad to learn that Eclair Surf had to be put to sleep this morning. After his fall yesterday he was stabilised on course before walking onto transport back to the stables.

"Following further veterinary evaluation he was referred to Leahurst Equine Hospital last night. Everything possible will have been done for him and our thoughts are very much with those who loved and cared for him."

On Saturday evening, trainer Paul Nolan confirmed Discorama had suffered a fatal injury shortly before completing the first circuit. He was quickly pulled up and dismounted by rider Bryan Cooper.

Nolan tweeted: "We are heartbroken to have lost Discorama today at Aintree. Bryan pulled him up due to injury. Our condolences to his owners Andrew Gemmell & Tom Friel."

Earlier in the day, Dan Skelton's Elle Est Belle died after suffering a suspected heart attack during the Mersey Novices' Hurdle, while on Friday Solwara One passed away during the Alder Hey & Aintree Handicap Hurdle.

Following Elle Est Belle's passing, RSPCA England and Wales tweeted: "We are saddened and concerned to see a second horse, Elle Est Belle, die at the Aintree Grand National.

"It is crucial steps are taken to reduce these tragedies. We urge the BHA to explore if this death could've been avoided and to identify action to prevent future injuries and deaths."

James Given, director of equine health and welfare at the BHA said: "We are all extremely saddened by the fatal injuries at the Grand National festival, though no one will be more upset than the trainers, owners and stable staff who will have given these horses unparalleled care throughout their lives.

"Following a detailed review in 2011/12 the BHA and Aintree racecourse worked together to introduce a number of significant measures which have helped in the intervening years to reduce the injury rate at the Grand National meeting.

"They included altering the cores of the Grand National fences to a more forgiving, rubber design; levelling off the landing site of fences in order to ensure horses take off and land at the same level; significant investment in the racing surface and the introduction of state-of-the-art 'misting' fans to keep horses cool after they race, among others.

"However, welfare and safety is an ever-evolving commitment and the BHA works constantly alongside our racecourses to further improve the sport's safety record and reduce avoidable risk.

"Every incident this week will be reviewed, and this information will then build on the significant evidence and evaluation that took place as part of the 2011/12 review, and in subsequent years. Should any further trends be identified that might be linked to increased risk then are able to act on them."