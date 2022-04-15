Plans comes to fruition for Highfield Princess and Earlofthecotswolds

Highfield Princess and Earlofthecotswolds were two of the more popular winners on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle.

Winner of the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last year, John Quinn' charge also hit the target at Listed level but had been out of luck since then, posting some fine efforts in defeat - most notably when second to Breeders' Cup Mile hero Space Blues at York in August.

Beaten in three prep runs this year, her supporters kept the faith, sending her off the 15-8 joint-favourite with Internationalangel, and Highfield Princess repaid their confidence with a half-length verdict under Jason Hart.

While she slightly drifted across the track in the finish to the seven-furlong contest, she was always just holding her market rival, with the pair pulling five lengths clear of Rising Star in third.

Sean Quinn, the trainer's son and assistant, said: "She's been a good mare and I'd say she's every bit as good as she's ever been.

"It's great because this was the plan. We brought her back a little bit earlier to try to target this race, just because of the excellent prize-money.

"To win it is fantastic and that will set us up nicely for a grass season, hopefully.

"I know dad was thinking about coming back to six (furlongs) for the Duke of York Stakes and there is also a fillies' Listed race over six on Guineas day (at Newmarket), so we've plenty of options and we'll try to find a bit more black type now.

"It would be great to go back to Royal Ascot with her. There's no seven-furlong race so it would probably have to be the (Platinum) Jubilee (Stakes)."

Highfield Princess is owned and bred by John Fairley, a former co-producer of Channel 4 Racing, who rated her victory as a personal highlight.

He said: "We televised coverage for a decade, but being in the winner's enclosure with our own homebred horse is really fantastic."

Earlofthecotswolds made every yard of the running to lift the Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes - sparking jubilant scenes among winning connections.

Trained by Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning handler Nigel Twiston-Davies, Earlofthecotswolds was a dual hurdles winner at the end of last year but has been cutting a swathe through the all-weather ranks in 2022, winning two of his four starts before this event.

Sent to the lead from the off by Liam Keniry, Earlofthecotswolds had to dig deep in the straight as his fellow 100-30 joint-favourite Marshall Plan came with a late challenge under Frankie Dettori.

Try as he might, the runner-up just could not get past the winner, who showed guts aplenty to win by a neck, adding an 11th career success, having struck on the Flat, in bumper company, plus over fences and hurdles.

Twiston-Davies was accompanied by his sons Sam and Willie, with the former enjoying a day off from the National Hunt action while the latter, who retired from riding in 2017, bought the horse as a three-year-old as part of his new career as a bloodstock agent.

Twiston-Davies senior said: "It's very much down to Willie. When the ground turned a little bit soft, Willie said 'let's try him on the Flat', and then he came up with this all-weather thing!

"He's quite an ordinary 130-odd rated jumper and he's turned out to be a horse who has won all this money on the Flat - it's unbelievable.

Image: Nigel Twiston-Davies

"We don't expect this, but to come and beat all the posh people is nice!

"I think we'll look towards Royal Ascot. There's the Queen Alexandra Stakes, or even the Gold Cup - why not? We've got to look at it."

A tearful Willy Twiston-Davies added: "I'm so proud. Ged Mason owns him along with my two best friends, who I met in Las Vegas five years ago to the day.

"I said last year after he got injured at Aintree that we needed to go on the Flat as he loves the all-weather and won a jumpers' bumper.

"Honestly I never cry - I'm the most hard-nosed man ever, but I'm crying today.

"I love this horse. I've done everything with him - I broke him in and got him going. It means a lot. We'll go to Royal Ascot, probably for the Queen Alexandra or even the Gold Cup."