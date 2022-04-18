Sussex Champion Chase: Plumpton feature declared void after fatal injury to Gary Moore's Golden Boy Grey

The Sussex Champion Chase at Plumpton was voided this afternoon after Golden Boy Grey suffered a life-ending injury in the feature race.

The Gary Moore-trained six-year-old sustained the injury after the second fence of the £50,000 feature at Plumpton and was quickly pulled up by rider Jamie Moore.

The race did continue with the other four runners but was soon waved off after six fences, as they were unable to pass the injured runner and the race was quickly declared void.

After the race, the stewards' report said: "The clerk of the course confirmed that the 'stop race' procedures were implemented as a result of a runner suffering an injury in the home straight and that it was not possible for the rest of the field to safely pass on the next circuit.

"The stewards were satisfied that all procedures were carried our correctly and that all jockeys having seen the orange and yellow 'stop race' flags correctly pulled up.

"In light of the orange and yellow 'stop race' flags being deployed, the stewards declared the race void."