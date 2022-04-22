1000 Guineas: Favourite Inspiral on target for Newmarket Classic next weekend despite complicated preparations

Ante-post favourite Inspiral remains on target for the Qipco 1000 Guineas, although connections have admitted her preparation has not been "100 per cent straightforward".

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly was unbeaten in four juvenile starts, progressing from a Newmarket maiden in July, to Listed success at Sandown and then Group Two glory in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

She finished her 2021 campaign with victory in the Group One Fillies' Mile, but her not run since that October outing.

Chris Richardson, managing director for her owners Cheveley Park Stud, reports the filly in good shape, despite the daughter of Frankel not having had an intended racecourse gallop.

"She's fine and like all these things the spring hasn't been 100 per cent straightforward, but she's in good form," said Richardson.

"We were hoping to get a racecourse gallop into her, which we weren't able to do, but John (Gosden) is happy and we've got a week to go, so we're keeping our fingers crossed that everything falls into place."

Image: Hello You and jockey Rossa Ryan win the Rockfel Stakes

David Loughnane is delighted with the way Hello You fared in her latest assignment at the Craven Meeting and a return to Newmarket's Rowley Mile is up next.

The daughter of Invincible Spirit is available at 40/1 for the first fillies' Classic of the season following her third to Cachet in the Nell Gwyn Stakes, but her handler was delighted with the performance, stating that 1000 Guineas day is the only day that matters.

Image: Hello You (far left, purple) comes home third behind Nell Gwyn winner Cachet

"She's been rock solid," said Loughnane. "I made it very clear beforehand that you never really see a horse win both the Nell Gwyn and the 1000 Guineas and it is very much all about the 1000 Guineas for us and it was very much a prep run working towards that.

"She was only 85 per cent fit going into the race. She will have come on plenty for the run and has come out of it very well and it is all systems go now for May 1."

It will be the fifth time regular adversaries Hello You and Cachet have gone head-to-head, with George Boughey's dual winner coming out on top most recently. Loughnane is full of respect for the daughter of Aclaim, but thinks John Gosden's Inspiral could be the one the 1000 Guineas field will have to worry about.

"Cachet was impressive in the Nell Gwyn and we have plenty of respect for her and if it comes down to the two of them, let the best horse win. But I have no doubt John Gosden's Inspiral will take plenty of beating," he added.