Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester Boodles May Festival set to test Epsom Classic credentials

The opening day of Chester's Boodles May Festival dominates proceedings on an exciting Wednesday of action on Sky Sports Racing.

Cazoo Derby and Oaks hopefuls will test their Classic credentials throughout the afternoon, with the feature Boodles Chester Vase (3:10) including Godolphin's New London - who has been well-backed for Derby success in recent days - and Aidan O'Brien's Changingoftheguard.

The Ballydoyle handler is going in search of a 10th victory in the race, and faces two other rivals in the shape of Berkshire Rebel and Savvy Victory.

In the Listed Cheshire Oaks (2:40), it has a competitive look to the race as Joseph O'Brien chases more big-race success with Above The Curve, having landed the Prix Ganay with State Of Rest on Sunday.

Aidan runs Galileo filly Thoughts Of June, whilst once-raced unbeaten three-year-olds Night Battle and Hello Jumeirah look the most likely dangers.

Also on the card, the Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes (1:30) will see some of the quickest two-year-olds this season sprint around the Roodee turns over five furlongs, with Absolutely Flawless, Star Of Lady M and Ocean Cloud all defending unbeaten records.

Hugo Palmer - who now trains out of Michael Owen's Manor House Stables - runs Glorious Angel.

Palmer's Ever Given looks to have a favourite's chance in the Deepbridge Handicap (3:40), carrying top weight under Danny Tudhope.

For jumping fans, Newton Abbot has a valuable card on show from 1:15, with plenty of well-known stars including Emitom, Rouge Vif and Hang In There.

Watch every race from Chester, Fontwell and Newton Abbot live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Wednesday May 3.