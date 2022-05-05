Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester May Festival day two features Ormonde Stakes and Liverpool stars chase Dee Stakes glory

After a fascinating first day at the Chester May Festival, the action rumbles on with the Group Three Ormonde Stakes headlining Thursday’s card on Sky Sports Racing.

3.10 - Ormonde Stakes, Chester

Ralph Beckett's dual Group One runner-up Albaflora features at the top of the market, having found only Snowfall and Eshaada too good at the end of last season, including in the Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day.

Roger Varian's Believe In Love is back in Group Three company having won at that level in the Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown last season, before going on to be second in the Group One Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp in October.

The William Haggas-trainer Hamish and Andrew Balding's Alounak also feature in a fascinating staying contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former jockey Freddy Tylicki explains the unique challenges of Chester ahead of the May Festival, live on Sky Sports Racing May 4-6

2.40 - Dee Stakes, Chester

Trainer Aidan O'Brien, bidding for a ninth win in this race, is stepping Derby entry Star Of India up in trip and down in grade after this son of Galileo finished down in fifth in the Craven Stakes last month.

In a wide-open Listed contest, Roger Varian's Dubai Poet is expected to be a popular alternative after coming home second behind Checkandchallenge in the Burradon Stakes on All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle last time out.

The six-runner field also features Mr McCann, with dual Classic-winning rider James Doyle an eye-catching booking for Hugo Palmer's three-year-old, who is owned by James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and Andy Robertson, as well as Brighton's Adam Lallana.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Owen told Sky Sports Racing that expectations are 'high' for his new partnership with trainer Hugo Palmer after the pair combined for victory at the Chester May Festival with Ever Given

1.30 - Icm Stellar Sports Handicap, Chester

Day two kicks off with a super five-furlong handicap, which promises to be a thrilling battle to watch.

Former Chester winner Look Out Louis, trained by Julie Camacho, looks to have a leading chance after finding only one too good at Newmarket last month.

One place behind Look Out Louis last time, Night On Earth will try and reverse the form and represents Michael Appleby with 7lb claimer Benoit de la Sayette booked to ride.