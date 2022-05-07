Josh Moore: Jockey remains in critical care but showing early signs of improvement after Haydock fall

Josh Moore suffered a broken leg, broken ribs, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back in a heavy fall at Haydock; his breathing continues to get better and after being deeply unconscious there are now early signs of improvement
Saturday 7 May 2022 12:13, UK
Jockey Josh Moore remains in critical care but is now showing early signs of improvement following his serious fall at Haydock last month.
The 29-year-old suffered a broken femur, as well as broken ribs, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back after falling from Gleno on April 16.
His recovery had been further complicated by a serious chest infection which required him to stay sedated on a ventilator at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.
Providing an update on Moore's condition, the Injured Jockeys' Fund released the following statement: "Josh Moore remains in Critical Care at Aintree Hospital following injuries sustained at Haydock Park Racecourse on Saturday April 16th.
"His recovery was complicated by Fat Embolization Syndrome, which can occur after major fractures. Josh's breathing continues to get better and after being deeply unconscious there are now early signs of improvement.
"The medical team are actively planning the next steps in his treatment and rehabilitation.
"The Moore family thank everyone for their continued good wishes for Josh."