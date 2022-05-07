Chartwell Fillies' Stakes: Lola Showgirl not for passing under Tom Marquand in Lingfield Group Three

Lola Showgirl (11/1) and Tom Marquand would not be denied off the front as they combined for an all-the-way success in the Group 3 Chartwell Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield.

The five-year-old looked to have a tough task on her hands with a rating of just 86, but looks to have performed well above that level as she held off the late thrusts of Pearl Glory and Thunder Beauty who were second and third respectively.

David Loughnane's grey mare was just under a length clear of Pearl Glory at the line for Kevin Phillippart de Foy, who enjoyed a double at Ascot with Vafortino and Juan De Montalban.

Lola Showgirl's winning owner Kevin Lloyd says she will return to Royal Ascot after Lingfield Group Three success on Saturday

After the race, winning owner Kevin Lloyd nominated Royal Ascot as his mare's next target, saying: "She might have one more run at Royal Ascot. I'm quite happy to go back to the same race.

"She's going to be a broodmare - she's brilliant."

Millennium lands Oaks Trial for Clover team

Ribblesdale entry Rogue Millennium (15/2) made it two wins in as many starts as she edged out Mystic Wells in a stirring finish to the Listed SBK Oaks Trial at Lingfield.

Jack Mitchell's mount got the better of the game Mystic Wells and Ben Curtis, who made all the running bar the final 50 yards when the winner just about got on top to win by a head at the line, providing trainer Tom Clover with a big Saturday success.

Trainer Tom Clover celebrated his first Listed success as Rogue Millennium landed the Oaks Trial at Lingfield on Saturday

Makinmedoit ran well at odds of 16/1 for Harry Eustance and Tom Marquand, staying on nicely beaten just two lengths in third.

In a rare blip for the seemingly all-conquering Aidan O'Brien stable, odds-on favourite Emily Dickinson put in a laboured display and was nursed home when out of contention for in-form rider Ryan Moore.

Image: Jack Mitchell is all smiles after landing the Oaks Trial with Rogue Millennium

Speaking after the race, a delighted Clover said: "I'm absolutely thrilled, it's our first Stakes winner. We've knocked on the door an awful lot.

"I think they might want to supplement her [for the Oaks]. She came from a long way back. She's a gorgeous filly and it's lovely to have one like her in the yard."