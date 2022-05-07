Buckhounds Stakes: Al Aasy back to his best with dominant Ascot Listed success for William Haggas team

Al Aasy with a two-time Group Three winner in 2021, but disappointed in the Coronation Cup when a narrow second behind Pyledriver; Dane O'Neill guided him to a straightforward success at Ascot; Juan De Montalban took the opening race for Danny Tudhope

By Conor Stroud

Saturday 7 May 2022 14:45, UK

Al Aasy, ridden by Jim Crowley, is the favourite for Friday&#39;s Coronation Cup
Image: Al Aasy got back to form with victory at Ascot in the Buckhounds Stakes

Al Aasy (5/4f) showed his class with a winning seasonal reappearance in the Listed Carey Group Buckhounds Stakes at Ascot for Dane O'Neill and William Haggas. 

The five-year-old disappointed after opening his 2021 campaign with back-to-back Group Three victories, but bounced right back to form with a dominant display back down in grade at the Berkshire track.

As Mandoob, Stowell and Third Realm battled it out up front, jockey O'Neill was happy to bide his time in behind with two furlongs to run.

Pyledriver (far side) beats Al Aasy in the Coronation Cup at Epsom
Image: Pyledriver (far side) beats Al Aasy in the Coronation Cup at Epsom

But that patience was rewarded as he picked the gap down the inside and had no issue hitting the front and easing clear for an easy two-length success, with Brian Meehan's Mandoob following home the favourite.

2021 Italian Derby runner-up Juan De Montalban (7/1) went one better in the opening race, easing to victory for Danny Tudhope and Kevin Philippart de Foy.

Trending

Top-weight Danehill Kodiac made the running, with Tudhope and his mount nicely placed in behind the early front-runner.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

When the gap opened up with three furlongs to run, Tudhope took full advantage, shooting into the space and pulling clear to eventually win by over three lengths at the line from the staying on Flyin' Solo in second, with Mascat in third.

Also See:

Tudhope said after the race: "He travelled nice and when he got the gap he picked up well.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

"Over the mile and a half start you have to get out well and we were drawn in four so we made use of that.

"He's a big galloping horse so that's probably his minimum trip and he'll stay a lot further."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema