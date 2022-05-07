Buckhounds Stakes: Al Aasy back to his best with dominant Ascot Listed success for William Haggas team

Al Aasy (5/4f) showed his class with a winning seasonal reappearance in the Listed Carey Group Buckhounds Stakes at Ascot for Dane O'Neill and William Haggas.

The five-year-old disappointed after opening his 2021 campaign with back-to-back Group Three victories, but bounced right back to form with a dominant display back down in grade at the Berkshire track.

As Mandoob, Stowell and Third Realm battled it out up front, jockey O'Neill was happy to bide his time in behind with two furlongs to run.

Image: Pyledriver (far side) beats Al Aasy in the Coronation Cup at Epsom

But that patience was rewarded as he picked the gap down the inside and had no issue hitting the front and easing clear for an easy two-length success, with Brian Meehan's Mandoob following home the favourite.

2021 Italian Derby runner-up Juan De Montalban (7/1) went one better in the opening race, easing to victory for Danny Tudhope and Kevin Philippart de Foy.

Top-weight Danehill Kodiac made the running, with Tudhope and his mount nicely placed in behind the early front-runner.

When the gap opened up with three furlongs to run, Tudhope took full advantage, shooting into the space and pulling clear to eventually win by over three lengths at the line from the staying on Flyin' Solo in second, with Mascat in third.

Tudhope said after the race: "He travelled nice and when he got the gap he picked up well.

"Over the mile and a half start you have to get out well and we were drawn in four so we made use of that.

"He's a big galloping horse so that's probably his minimum trip and he'll stay a lot further."