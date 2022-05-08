Sussex Champion Chase: Tamaroc Du Mathan wins thrilling Plumpton feature for champion trainer Paul Nicholls

Tamaroc Du Mathan bounced back to form on Sunday with victory in the rescheduled Sussex Champion Chase at Plumpton.

The seven-year-old, who failed to finish when last seen in the Topham over Aintree Grand National fences, had not won since landing the Grade Two Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton in February last year.

Sent off as a 11/2 shot for Plumpton's feature, which was moved after the original race in April had to be declared void following a fatal injury to Gary Moore's Golden Boy Grey, Paul Nicholls' hopeful tracked the path of front-runner Mercian Prince throughout.

Annual Invictus had been travelling well in the race last month but failed to repeat that showing and was pulled up early, while 11/4 favourite Slate House ended his challenge with a bad mistake at the third last fence.

Three were together at the last as Mahler's Promise joined Mercian Prince and Tamaroc Du Mathan, but it was the latter who showed the most class to come out on top under Lorcan Williams, with Mercian Prince second and Mahler's Promise third.

The winning rider told Sky Sports Racing: "It was a very strong pace, it would have been sharp enough for him. He's a pacey horse but there are a lot of sharp turns and we went down the brave man's route down the inner because I wanted to follow Mercian Prince.

"Slate House has done well recently but it wasn't his day today.

"[Tamaroc] is a lovely horse and jumps really well. He's already a graded winner so we'll leave any plans to the boss [Paul Nicholls]."