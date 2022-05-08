Epsom Derby: Ante-post favourite Luxembourg ruled out of Classic bid by trainer Aidan O'Brien after setback

Ante-post Derby favourite Luxembourg will not run in next month's Classic at Epsom after a setback, trainer Aidan O'Brien has confirmed.

News emerged on Friday that the 2000 Guineas third, who won the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster last season, had suffered a setback.

O'Brien found Luxembourg to be slightly lame on his off-hind following a routine canter and carried out tests over the weekend to find out the full extent of the problem.

Unfortunately for his connections, the issue is serious enough to prevent Luxembourg from heading to Epsom and he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Speaking at Leopardstown on Sunday, O'Brien said: "Luxembourg won't run in the Derby.

Image: Luxembourg (maroon and blue silks) was third to Coroebus in the 2000 Guineas

"It's a muscular problem behind and the tests revealed that he had to have a month or six weeks box rest to let it heal and do the right thing by the horse.

"Hopefully he'll be back for the autumn, that's the plan anyway.

"Sometimes with muscular (issues) you can keep going, and sometimes you can't. Rest was the only cure for it."

United Nations emerged as a genuine Derby contender after victory in the Lingfield Trial on Saturday, according to Coolmore representative Kevin Buckley

O'Brien was speaking before winning the Group Three Leopardstown Derby Trial with Stone Age, who emerged as the new 4/1 favourite for Epsom.

Changingoftheguard is next in at 5/1, ahead of Sir Michael Stoute's Desert Crown (6/1) and Donnacha O'Brien's Piz Badile (7/1).