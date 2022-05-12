Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid striker seeks Listed prize at ParisLongchamp with Natsukashi live on Sky Sports Racing

Summer jumping combines with Group action from France on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing, while over in the USA, multiple Royal Ascot-winning trainer Wesley Ward unleashes another potential sprinting star.

Can Natsukashi strike again for Griezmann?

Striker Antoine Griezmann has been growing an impressive group of horses in France and one of his leading lights is set to make her seasonal reappearance at ParisLongchamp on Thursday.

Four-year-old filly Natsukashi was pitched in at Group One level last year and now drops back to a Listed contest in the Gold River Stakes (4.50).

Andre Fabre's Love Child, owned by Lady Bamford, heads the opposition after victory in the Querido Stakes at Saint-Cloud last month.

Alter Adler, second in the De Reux Stakes last year, features in the Group Three D'hedouville Stakes (4.16), where Listed winner Mutabahi is likely to be popular for trainer Henri-Alex Pantall.

Dogon and Richie Valentine head market for Fontwell feature

Plumpton winner Richie Valentine has been well-backed to follow-up last month's victory in the feature Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap Chase (6.20) at Fontwell.

A wind operation and a subsequent break appeared to have done the trick last time out as John O'Shea's eight-year-old recorded his third victory over the larger obstacles.

His main opposition looks to come from Dogon, a new recruit for Dr Richard Newland after leaving Paul Nicholls' yard.

The seven-year-old has been off the track since September last year when finishing second at Plumpton behind Away For Slates.

Joe Tizzard has been in fine form since taking over the training licence from his father Colin - winning four from 11 runners this jumps season - and sends three to Fontwell, including previous course winner Coal Stack (6.55) and former Grade Three winner West Approach (7.30).

Image: Joe Tizzard has made a strong start this season after taking over the training license from his father Colin

Ward unleashes $130k sprinter

Wesley Ward, a 12-time Royal Ascot-winning trainer, used Thursday's Belmont Park fixture last year to warm Twilight Gleaming up for her Royal Ascot outing, where she finished second in the Queen Mary Stakes.

He will be hoping $130,000 purchase Ever A Rebel could be another stable star as he makes his debut in the Maiden Special Weight (8.05).

Image: Wesley Ward has tasted Royal Ascot success on 12 occasions since his first victory in 2009

