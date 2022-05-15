French 2000 Guineas: Modern Games returns with game victory at ParisLongchamp for Charlie Appleby and William Buick

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin won yet another Classic as Modern Games returned with a determined victory in the French 2000 Guineas under William Buick.

The 2021 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf hero (7/4f) avoided early-season trials and the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, with Appleby having the 1-2 in that race with Coroebus and Native Trail respectively.

And that move by trainer Appleby was vindicated at ParisLongchamp on Sunday as Modern Games made a winning season reappearance in the French Classic, seeing off 66/1 shot Texas to land the Group One race by just over a length, with Mickael Barzalona and Tribalist (10/1) a length further back in third.

Image: William Buick celebrates on board Modern Games after victory in the Juvenile Turf at Del Mar

The three-year-old colt pinged out of the gates and had a small stumble, but with an inside draw was able to get to the front, a position he would not surrender.

Texas looked a big threat with two furlongs left to run under Clement Lecoeuvre, but the Godolphin-trained favourite had enough in the tank to pull clear again at the line.

Appleby was evidently delighted with the success, and highlighted a return to France for the French Derby at Chantilly for this star three-year-old next time out.

"He was the class horse in the race really on two-year-old form really," Appleby told Sky Sports Racing.

"I was just delighted with the weather over the last few days because he loves the quick ground and once the draw came out we just grew in confidence.

"It was a great ride by William - our plan was to jump and to make it and let someone take it off us.

Image: Modern Games and William Buick win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

"I just didn't want to get shuffled back and if they were going a gallop I knew they were going too fast become we can go a gallop.

"The first thing I asked William was 'would he get further?'

"We are very spoilt with the colts we have in Native Trail, Coroebus and Modern Games and it would be nice to keep them apart for as long as we can.

"Eventually, they might have to lock horns but we see no reason not to let him have a go at it because he really runs through the line and this was tailor-made for him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey William Buick says Modern Games ticks all the boxes for a French Derby run after landing the 2000 Guineas on Sunday at ParisLongchamp.

Winning jockey Buick concurred with that thought, adding that his horse ticks all the boxes for the tests that would come with tackling the French Derby, live on Sky Sports Racing.

"I was relatively happy with the run we had round, Buick said. "He's a horse who goes through the gears nicely and he had plenty of time to get into top gear today.

"I think it's a natural step [the French Derby]. Every race he's ran in either as a two-year-old or today, he's seen it out very well so it's worth a try.

"It can be a tricky race but he ticks a lot of boxes for that race. He's a true professional and a joy to ride.

"He takes everything in his stride and he is a very good horse."