Winter Power to return in Temple Stakes at Haydock Park

Tim Easterby's star sprinter Winter Power is due to start her season in the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

The King Power-owned filly was three times a winner at York last season, taking the Westow and City Walls Stakes, both Listed races, before landing the Group One Nunthorpe in August.

Beaten runs in the Curragh's Flying Five and ParisLongchamp's Prix de l'Abbaye followed, after which the daughter of Bungle Inthejungle embarked on a winter away from the track that is due to end when she lines up at Haydock.

"She is great form at home, she's doing really well," Easterby said.

"She's entered in the Temple and that's where she'll run, all being well."

Winter Power was one of 14 horses left in the Temple Stakes at Monday's confirmation stage, with Karl Burke giving Last Crusader the option of turning out quickly after winning at York last week.

Henry Candy looks set to saddle Twilight Calls, who impressed on his reappearance at Newmarket but could finish only fifth on his return to the Rowley Mile for the Palace House Stakes next time.

Chris Richardson, managing director for owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: "He came out of that race (Palace House) very well, things didn't quite go our way. All the pace was on the far side and we slightly got carried left in the final stages of the race and he was never able to get in the mix.

"We'll stick with the plan and have a go at Haydock. I don't know what rain they've had up there, but the quicker the ground the better for him."

Other contenders include Palace House Stakes winner Khaadem, whose trainer Charlie Hills won back-to-back renewals of this race with the brilliant Battaash in 2018 and 2019, and the Queen's King's Lynn from Andrew Balding's yard.