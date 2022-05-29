Today on Sky Sports Racing: Above The Curve heads to ParisLongchamp in bid for Group One glory in Prix Saint-Alary

Joseph O'Brien's Above The Curve steps up to Group One level at ParisLongchamp on Sunday as she contests the Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary (2.45), live on Sky Sports Racing.

The three-year-old filly was a narrow second in the Cheshire Oaks earlier this month in a race that possibly wasn't ran to suit, having failed to catch frontrunning Thoughts Of June, with Ryan Moore in the saddle.

That will not be an issue this time, with Moore taking the ride on O'Brien's contender for the Coolmore team, who also sponsor the race.

The British challenge looks to be headed by Canadian Group One winner Wild Beauty for the red-hot William Buick and Charlie Appleby combo.

She landed the Natalma Stakes at Woodbine last year and returned with victory in the Group Three Fred Darling Stakes, although was since a well-beaten ninth in the 1000 Guineas behind Cachet.

1000 Guineas second Prosperous Voyage was set to line-up for the Ralph Beckett team, with Frankie Dettori initially booked, but she is a non-runner.

Image: Wild Beauty wins the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Walker dreaming of Group One success

In the following race, Ed Walker sends Dreamloper across to ParisLongchamp for the Group One Prix d'Ispahan (3.25).

The five-year-old mare won on seasonal reappearance at Group Two level in the Dahlia Stakes - Kieran Shoemark is in the saddle again, having taken the ride on her last two starts.

2021 Champion Stakes winner Sealiway looks to be working back towards somewhere near his best for the Francis-Henri Graffard team and lines up in opposition this afternoon.

After a disappointing run in the Saudi Cup, he finished second at Group Two level before a good third in the Prix Ganay earlier this month.

Jockey Kieran Shoemark will bid for a second career Group One success on Sunday as he heads to France to ride Ed Walker's Dreamloper in the Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp

3.31 Uttoxeter - Treble-chasing Al Roc in Uttoxeter feature

The domestic jumping action on Sunday comes from Uttoxeter and Fontwell, with the pick of the action coming in the Clarke Chase (3.31) at the Staffordshire venue.

David Pipe's Al Roc goes for a third straight success, having already landed a pair of victories this month under claiming rider Philip Armson.

He keeps the partnership and looks one of the likelier winners in a competitive heat, including Dan Skelton's last time out winner Destrier and classy Simon Munir & Isaac Souede chaser Torpillo.

