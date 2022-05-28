Chester abandoned: Third track in four days fails to complete card as ground issues lead to horses slipping

Racing was abandoned midway through the card at Chester on Saturday due to safety concerns, the third track in four days to have failed to complete.

Stuart Williams' runner Humanitarian slipped and fell two furlongs from the finish during the feature contest, the ICM Stellar Sports Handicap, race four of the seven on the day.

Jockeys and officials took to the track after the race to inspect the ground and, after a lengthy delay, racing was called off early.

It follows similar abandonments at Beverley on Wednesday and Haydock on Friday as tracks struggle with a combination of a long dry spell followed by periods of heavy rain.

Chief steward at Chester, Thomas Evetts, told Sky Sports Racing: "There were obvious safety concerns and the decisions make themselves.

"The only option we had today was to apply some sand, which was limited, and everyone felt that wasn't sufficient to satisfy the safety concerns.

"It's alarming for the riders and one of our main jobs is to ensure the welfare of the participants. Safety isn't something to be compromised on."

Veteran jockey John Egan told Sky Sports Racing: "It probably is the right decision. Until an accident happens it's usually the wrong thing but then if an accident does happen, whose head is it on?

"It's unfortunate for the owners, paying the money for the horses and they have to bear the brunt of it.

"We're lacking them [owners] at the minute as they're getting out of the game due to prize money. The game is in massive trouble at the minute."