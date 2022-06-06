Today on Sky Sports Racing: Spoof and Tom Marquand team up at Windsor in search of Sprint Series success

Championship contender Tom Marquand returns from France with a leading chance in the latest of the Sprint Series contests at Windsor on Monday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.45 Windsor - Two-time track winner Spoof looking to bounce back

Charlie Hills' veteran sprinter Spoof has two course wins to his name and looks to bounce back in the seven-runner Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (6.45), having managed only seventh in a class two handicap at Pontefract last time.

The seven-year-old has steadily dropped in the ratings down to a workable mark of 82 after going nine starts without a win and was only narrowly denied in a similar heat here last May.

Marquand, who currently sits third in the Flat Jockeys' Championship and eight wins behind leader William Buick, takes the ride for the first time in the horse's career.

Trainer Denis Quinn sends the relatively lightly-raced Lynns Boy, who has been in top form this year, winning at Southwell before being in the top three at Newcastle, Doncaster and Newmarket.

George Boughey's Colombe had looked progressive when scoring twice in five days last month - at Windsor and Bath - but has questions to answer after a lesser effort at Carlisle, while trainer Robert Cowell runs three in the race: Faustus, Autumn Flight and Isle Of Lismore.

Image: Spoof, ridden by Kieran Shoemark (left), wins the Quantum Handicap at Windsor

7.15 Windsor - Owen's Noman heads competitive field of 10

Another legitimate championship contender Ben Curtis gets back aboard top weight Noman in a highly competitive Buy Fitzperfectly At www.oldgoldracing.com Handicap (7.15) at Windsor.

The four-year-old, who represents Hugo Palmer from Michael Owen's Manor House Stables, heads south having failed to impress when stepped up to class two company at Ripon in April.

Noman seemed to relish stepping up to a mile-and-a-half when winning at Leicester earlier this season and may yet have further scope for improvement off a mark of 86.

William Knight's Percy's Pride is next in the line-up, looking for her first victory on 2022 after rising through the handicap ranks with three wins last year.

John Flint's Time Interval was a winner over 10 furlongs at Windsor two weeks ago and has been given a 5lb rise for that victory, with 3lb claimer William Cox booked to ride.

Image: Michael Owen's Manor House Stables have sent out six winners from their last 24 runners

1.53 Lingfield - Buick booked for treble-seeking star

Leading rider Buick heads to Lingfield on Monday for three rides, including the well-fancied Simply Sondheim in the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap (1.53).

George Boughey's three-year-old is searching for a third win in a row after making a successful switch onto the Turf at Hamilton and Leicester.

Buick also gets on board Darryll Holland's exciting filly Grace Angel in the At The Races App Form Study Restricted Maiden Stakes (2.28) as she aims to go one better than when narrowly beaten by Lady Jane Grey at the same track last month.

That form sets the standard here and the receipt of weight against the boys helps her case.

