Royal Ascot: Oisin Murphy to join Sky Sports Racing for unparalleled coverage of five-day meeting from June 14

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy will join Sky Sports Racing for its unparalleled coverage of Royal Ascot, with every race live from Tuesday June 14.

Murphy, a three-time champion and retained rider for Qatar Racing, will act as a special guest pundit to offer his expert analysis and opinion during the famous five-day meeting.

Murphy, who was leading jockey at Royal Ascot in 2021, will be joined by pundit and analyst Kevin Blake, along with Sky Sports Racing's stellar on-course presenter team led by Alex Hammond.

Hammond will present afternoon coverage alongside a roster of respected pundits including ex-Flat rider Freddy Tylicki and former champion jockey Seb Sanders.

Jamie Lynch and Jim McGrath will offer expert analysis from the SkyPad, with Mick Fitzgerald, Leonna Mayor and Hayley Moore providing parade ring coverage and interviews.

Image: Alex Hammond will lead Sky Sports Racing's coverage of the famous five-day meeting

Gina Bryce and Josh Apiafi will present a preview show each morning, alongside reporters Mike Cattermole and Zoey Bird.

The strong overseas aspect of Royal Ascot competition will be well represented by a number of overseas pundits including NBC Sports' Britney Eurton.

Rob Dakin, Head of Racing at Sky Sports Racing, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have both Oisin Murphy and Kevin Blake onboard as part of our coverage for Royal Ascot on Sky Sports Racing.

Sky Sports Racing's unparalleled coverage of Royal Ascot Innovative technology – Flagship SkyPad analysis on-site alongside Hi-Motion cameras to bring viewers as close as possible to the action. A new studio will also debut for 2022. Dedicated coverage – World-leading 38 hours of live coverage broadcast from the track, supplemented by coverage on Sky Sports News with reporter David Craig Global reach - Live coverage will begin at 11am each day and will be beamed across the United States via NBC Sports. Sustainable coverage – Sky Sports Racing’s coverage of Royal Ascot will be Albert Certified – the television industry standard for sustainable television production Big-name features – Specially shot features with star names including Frankie Dettori, William Haggas and Willie Carson will form part of Sky Sports Racing’s build-up, also available across the Sky Sports Racing and At The Races' digital and online platforms Digital coverage - Race updates, news, reaction and analysis on our live Sky Sports blog every day from Royal Ascot, plus exclusive tips and previews from expert pundits

"The pair will join an exceptional presenter team, led by Alex Hammond, and will offer invaluable insight and opinion on all the big talking points throughout the week.

"Covering the world's greatest flat meeting is an enormous privilege for Sky. As well as being supported by coverage on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Racing will produce and distribute more coverage than any other broadcaster during the week, while keeping our coverage Albert Certified as part of Sky's commitment to protecting the environment and achieving net zero by 2030."