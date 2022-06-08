Queen Anne Stakes: Charlie Appleby's Master Of The Seas to miss Baaeed clash at Royal Ascot

Baaeed's task in the opening race of Royal Ascot, the Queen Anne Stakes, has been made a little easier with Master Of The Seas ruled out.

The Charlie Appleby-trained four-year-old was last seen winning the Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket from Megallan, who won the Diomed Stakes at Epsom from Appleby's Modern News last week.

Master Of The Seas had been third-favourite for the Queen Anne at around the 12-1 mark, in a market which is dominated by William Haggas' unbeaten Baaeed.

However, just 24 hours after revealing last year's Derby and King George winner Adayar needs further time to recover from a setback, Appleby had disappointing news of his big guns, who was beaten just a short head in last year's 2000 Guineas by Poetic Flare.

Appleby said via Godolphin's Twitter account: "Master Of The Seas will now bypass the G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal @Ascot after disappointing in his last piece of work."