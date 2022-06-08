Oisin Murphy: Three-time Champion Jockey 'back on the right path' after 14-month riding ban

Murphy is ineligible to reapply for his riding licence until February 2023 after admitting to breaking Covid regulations and alcohol breaches after two racecourse incidents; he is currently undertaking counselling as well as attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Oisin Murphy is almost halfway through serving his 14-month ban for breaking Covid protocol and alcohol breaches.

Three-time Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy says he is on the right path back after being handed a 14-month ban earlier this year for breaching Covid-19 regulations and failing two breath tests.

The 26-year-old jockey - retained rider for Qatar Racing - is ineligible to reapply for his riding licence until February 2023 after admitting to breaking Covid regulations, misleading the British Horseracing Authority and prejudicial conduct.

He was also given an additional 100 days in February for alcohol breaches after two racecourse incidents during 2021, including failing a breathalyser test at Newmarket in October.

Murphy relinquished his riding licence last year in order to focus on his rehabilitation, and has since taken counselling and started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports Racing, Murphy admitted he was shocked by the length of the suspension handed to him, but says it has allowed him an opportunity to focus on his rehabilitation and mental stability.

"I've had a fantastic support network - obviously I wasn't prepared and no one can really prepare for such a long period of absence from the saddle," Murphy said.

Image: Oisin Murphy - timeline of offences

"To not be able to ride is such a void in my life but I've kept really busy. I'm in a very good place mentally but it's one day at a time.

"You can make all these promises, but at the end of the day you have got to commit and it had to be my idea to stop drinking.

"I had to realise my issue and thankfully with the help of AA [Alcoholics Anonymous] and my counsellor, I believe I'm on the right path and I'm really working on getting back in the saddle, and hopefully getting back into the winners' enclosure at Royal Ascot.

'I didn't expect such a long period'

"I broke the rules and I had to accept the penalty. It was obviously a little bit of a shock, the extent of the ban.

"I didn't expect to get such a long period but that's what they felt was necessary and I had to take the BHA decision and move on and I've done that.

"It's a long time but I'm nearly halfway through and we all know how quickly time passes and, realistically, it's an opportunity for me to get myself sorted out and live life and see things that I wouldn't have the opportunity to do so.

"I'm 26 years of age - I'm too old to be making so many mistakes and when I return I want to do really well and be the best person I can be.

"I love riding horses, I've been riding out in the mornings when I'm asked and the bottom line is I miss it and I want to return."

Murphy joins Sky Sports Racing for its unparalleled coverage of Royal Ascot, with every race live from Tuesday June 14, acting as a special guest pundit to offer his expert analysis and opinion during the five-day meeting.

Image: Oisin Murphy and Berkshire Shadow win the Coventry Stakes

He was leading jockey at the meeting last year, having ridden the likes of Berkshire Shadow, Perotto and Quickthorn to victory at the Berkshire track.

And while he will be in attendance next week, Murphy admitted he will miss the pressure that comes with riding at the Royal meeting, something he describes as 'unique'.

"This is an amazing place and I suppose it's one of the most important weeks of the year, if not the most important week of the year," Murphy said.

"There's a lot of pressure coming into Royal Ascot. The best horses, the best jockeys and I'll certainly miss it.

'Everyone wants to win in front of The Queen'

"It's very special for one reason - Her Majesty The Queen is here every day and everyone wants to win in front of her.

"It just adds that unique feeling to the week and this is where you want to make your mark.

"It's elation. It's quite a broad space but you know what's happening around you because you've got the big screen to your right.

"Often, not a lot changes in the last 20 yards so you can soak it up quickly and in your mind you have prepared for this because you know Royal Ascot winners are so hard to get.

"You never know when your last one is going to be, so every time you walk in there you've got to soak it all in."

