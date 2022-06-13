Coventry Stakes preview: High hopes for Persian Force at Royal Ascot as Amo Racing chase famous victory

The Amo Racing silks will be spotted plenty over the course of Royal Ascot - but connections feel their best chance of the week comes in Tuesday's Coventry Stakes with Persian Force.

Winner of the Brocklesby Stakes by almost five lengths at Doncaster on the opening day of the season, the Richard Hannon-trained colt has only run once more since.

Sent off an odds-on favourite for a conditions event at Newbury, yet again he displayed an electric turn of foot when winning by two-and-a-half lengths.

He faces what looks a strong field on paper but Emily Scott, Amo's racing manger, is heading to Ascot with high hopes.

"He goes there with a great chance. I think the horse has got to do the talking now, but it's going to be very exciting," she said. "We do have a few chances each day this week, but he is certainly the one we're taking there with highest expectations, I would say.

"There's often a big-priced winner of the Coventry. The fact that he's the 3/1 second-favourite tells you he's got a big reputation, but he's got to go there and prove it on the track."

The one ahead of him in the betting is Aidan O'Brien's Blackbeard, who is three from three so far.

O'Brien also runs the promising Age Of Kings, the mount of Frankie Dettori, but Ryan Moore has gone with the unbeaten runner.

In a field full of potential, others to note include Archie Watson's Bradsell, a nine-length winner at York and the mount of Hollie Doyle, Paul and Oliver Cole's Royal Scotsman, who a five-length winner at Goodwood, and Clive Cox's Scholarship.

Also of note is the once-raced Paddy's Day, trained by Charlie Hills and who numbers champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls among his owners.

Coventry Stakes - full field

1 - Age Of Kings (Aidan O'Brien; Frankie Dettori)

2 - Blackbeard (Aidan O'Brien; Ryan Moore)

3 - Bradsell (Archie Watson; Hollie Doyle)

4 - Harry Time (Michael O'Callaghan; Leigh Roche)

5 - Holguin (Andrew Balding; David Probert)

6 - King's Crown (Adrian Nicholls; Barry McHugh)

7 - Lakota Blue (Nigel Tinkler; Faye McManoman)

8 - Late September (George Arnold II; Colin Keane)

9 - Paddy's Day (Charlie Hills; Kieran Shoemark)

10 - Persian Force (Richard Hannon; Rossa Ryan)

11 - Remarkable Force (Alice Haynes; Silvestre de Sousa)

12 - Rousing Encore (Richard Fahey; Oisin Orr)

13 - Royal Scotsman (Paul Cole; Jim Crowley)

14 - Scholarship (Clive Cox; Adam Kirby)

15 - Show Respect (Brian Meehan; Sean Levey)

16 - Ti Sento (Ado McGuinness; Ronan Whelan)

17 - Waiting All Night (Richard Spencer; James Doyle)