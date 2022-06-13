Royal Ascot: Queen Anne Stakes runner guide and verdict with Baaeed set to light up five-day meeting on opening day

Presenter Mike Cattermole gives his verdict on every contender for Royal Ascot’s curtain-raiser on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing at 2.30pm.

This will be the 15th year that the Queen Anne Stakes has opened the five-day Royal meeting. I don't think there is a racing fan out there who would want it any other way. It is a fabulous race, with a role of honour that contains many an equine superstar.

This year, Baaeed look set to become the latest addition to that winner's board. Indeed, it would be a huge shock if that did not happen.

There have been 30 odds-on favourites over the past decade at Royal Ascot and 14 of those have been turned over. Surely that cannot happen to William Haggas' superstar, can it?

Accidental Agent

Jockey: Charles Bishop; Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

A wonderful servant who won this race back in 2018 and then, most uncharacteristically, refused to race the following year. He has since been fifth and seventh in the past two renewals.

Officially he is rated higher today than he was for those two returns, following an impressive win in handicap company at Newmarket and an excellent second here under top weight in the Victoria Cup over seven furlongs last month.

On both those occasions, he was ridden by claimer Georgia Dobie who has been on board for his past two wins. As Accidental Agent has got older, perhaps his needs are a little different, because usual partner Charlie Bishop, who resumes the partnership, has been unsuccessful in 22 starts on him since his famous win here. Sorry Charlie, just saying!

At the age of eight, the stats say he is too old to win it again and, besides, no horse has ever regained the Queen Anne.

Image: Accidental Agent and Charles Bishop win the 2020 Queen Anne Stakes

Baaeed

Jim Crowley; William Haggas

One of the most exciting horses in training who is now unbeaten in seven starts. This time a year ago he had just won his first start at Leicester and yet is now bidding to land his fourth Group One in a row. That's a meteoric rise.

Blessed with an outstanding turn of foot, he was too good for Order Of Australia in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp last September and then got the better of Palace Pier (last year's Queen Anne hero) in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over this course and distance last October. He did well that day as he saw plenty of daylight and was racing keenly for much of the race.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A confident Jim Crowley speaks to Leonna Mayor about his Royal Ascot contenders, including Baaeed in the Queen Anne Stakes

He looked more relaxed on his reappearance at Newbury in the Lockinge Stakes when his instant acceleration saw him outclassing Real World, Chindit and Sir Busker (second, third and fifth).

Expect another procession here, especially as Jim Crowley reckons his change of speed might be even more impressive on a quick surface.

Then try and not get too excited to think that he might be even better over a little further! He's certainly bred to be!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer William Haggas is not getting involved with any talk of comparisons between his unbeaten star Baaeed and the great Frankel as they prepare for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot

Chindit

Pat Dobbs; Richard Hannon

An admirable colt who has been beaten in five Group One races now. He made the running for the first time in his career in the Lockinge Stakes but had no answer to Baaeed's change of pace and was five lengths behind at the line.

Also has to make up just under two lengths on Real World there and about a length on Order Of Australia on last season's Prix Jacques Le Marois form.

The stable has won this race three times in recent years with Paco Boy and Canford Cliffs, trained by Hannon senior, and Toronado for Hannon junior, but the chance of a fourth is unlikely.

Image: Chindit and Rossa Ryan win the Doncaster Mile Stakes

Order Of Australia

Ryan Moore; Aidan O'Brien

This will be his 10th Group One start but he has won just the one, the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland in November, 2020.

Using the same race to make his reappearance as he did a year ago when only eighth to Palace Pier. He showed better form afterwards, notably when third to Palace Pier in the Marois at Deauville and second to Baaeed, beaten a-length-and-a-quarter, in the Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

He has made the running before but it's hard to see him staying from the front and, like a year ago, he may need the run as he returns a following a hairline fracture to a fetlock at the Breeders' Cup last November.

Real World

Danny Tudhope; Saeed bin Suroor

An interesting horse who has flown under the radar a bit. Although he made an impressive winning debut on the All-Weather at Chelmsford, his form on dirt and turf since then is like chalk and cheese.

Indeed, it's a mystery why connections have kept persisting on the dirt in places like Meydan and Riyadh. Quite simply, he is a much, much better horse on turf, winning five of his six starts and beating Group One performers such as Lord Glitters and The Revenant.

Remember, he was immensely impressive when landing the Royal Hunt Cup over this course and distance a year ago, coming home well clear on the far side, over seven lengths ahead of his next rival in the same group who may have all been on the "wrong" side anyway.

His only defeat on grass of course came at the hands of Baaeed in the Lockinge and it is hard to see him making up that three-and-three-quarters of a length. But, he raced quite freely under restraint that day and I wonder if Danny Tudhope (winner of this race on Lord Glitters) might be tempted to make more use of him this time.

Certainly looks the best of the rest.

Image: Real World beats Derab in the Bet365 Stakes at Newbury in July

Sir Busker

William Buick; William Knight

Hard not to be a fan as he is a model of consistency who always does his best and won the Silver Hunt Cup here in 2020 (his last win) and was a fine third in this last year.

But the simple fact is he is not quite at this highest level, and he was just over six lengths behind Baaeed in the Lockinge.

You have to wish him well.

Image: Sir Busker (blue with white cap) wins the 2020 Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot

Lights On

Richard Kingscote; Sir Michael Stoute

A smart filly who won the Group Two Sandown Mile on her reappearance and represents three-time winner Sir Michael Stoute, although it has been 20 years since his last success.

However, she faces a huge task on form in her first venture into Group One company and might have had a better chance in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes on Wednesday. That said, she is an interesting addition.

Mike Cattermole's big-race verdict:

Baaeed should win, and win easily, so long as the race does not become tactical. Perhaps the connections of Real World might try something different and go forward. But, even so, he has a lot to find. He looks the obvious one for the forecast, though. Baaeed to beat Real World.