Royal Ascot day four tips: Cachet is a cracking each way bet in Coronation Stakes, says Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows backed a 50/1 winner yesterday and is backing trainer George Boughey to light up Royal Ascot with Cachet.

Cachet (11/2 with Sky Bet) looks a rock solid option in the Coronation Stakes (4.20) on what is another fantastic card of action at Royal Ascot on Friday.

The 1,000 Guineas winner for George Boughey and James Doyle has an unbelievable constitution, having backed up her gritty win at Newmarket with a close second in the French version, where she made the running, was headed and almost got back up on the line. That run showcased her as a truly top-class Group One filly at this level with an attitude to die for.

Image: James Doyle and Cachet after landing 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

She might be playing for second place if Inspiral turns up in the same form as last season but the vibes have been quite negative on the John Gosden runner. She is vulnerable and with Sky Bet paying four places, Cahet is without question the bet.

The Commonwealth Cup (3.05) is a fantastic renewal this year with different formlines bringing together the best three-year-old sprinters around.

You've got Perfect Power switching back from the 2,000 Guineas, El Caballo putting his unbeaten run on the line after grinding out the Sandy Lane and Ehraz and Tiber Flow meeting again after their battle in the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury.

For my money, the form to follow looks to be that Newbury race.

Ehraz has been supported all week after running a luckless race at Newbury, where he was caught wide and finished with a rattle.

However, with his price now too short, the horse that beat him and gave second favourite El Caballo a fright at Newcastle, Tiber Flow (11/1 with Sky Bet) is overpriced for the all-conquering William Haggas yard.

He is a horse improving with every run and although he had the right track position at Newbury, he travelled and showed a likeable attitude to just about repel Ehraz, who isn't the most reliable of customers to follow up, having run appallingly in both his starts at Group level.

You can set your watch by Tiber Flow and the 11/1 on offer with Sky Bet paying six places is a confident play.

I'll also be having small stake savers on the supremely talented yet quirky Flotos (50/1 with Sky Bet) and Sam Maximus (66/1 with Sky Bet) with each-way stakes.

Flotus' performance when just getting shaded out of the Cheveley Park Stakes last season is one of the best pieces of form on offer here and she was back to somewhere near her best last time out at Haydock, where her wandering in the final furlong cost her the race.

The third that day, Benefit, has since gone on to beat the boys in a Listed event at Salisbury, so the form stacks up and Flotus has the natural speed to get away from them if they give her rope.

Sam Maximus, meanwhile, ran a superb debut for trainer James Horton behind Tiber Flow at Newbury, finishing a staying-on third and with the trainer in such good form (36 per cent strike rate in the last 75 days), his lad shouldn't be too far away if maintaining that level.

That 66/1 with Sky Bet is a tad disrespectful to his chances.

You really had to see it to believe it when Mawj scooted clear on debut in a deep six furlong novice race at Newmarket involving all the right faces.

That performance was breathtaking but following her at a short price to back it up, especially when she had the help of the 'golden highway' at Newmarketm isn't a betting strategy for me in the Albany Stakes (2.00).

I'd much rather take a double-figure price on the filly that chased her home that day, Believing (20/1 with Sky Bet), who runs for the 1,000 Guineas-winning team of Boughey, Doyle and Highclere.

Boughey seems to be treading the same path with this filly as he did with Cachet after she ran in the same maiden before finishing fifth in the Albany Stakes last season.

Believing looks to possess the constitution and class to prove a threat at the top level judged on that brave debut run where she met trouble, but still finished a clear second and her amazing win in an albeit weak Lingfield maiden where she lost seven lengths at the start, was forced wide but still won as she pleased.

At 20/1, I'll happily chance her - along with the Richard Hannon runner Powerdress, who also impressed at Newmarket earlier this season.

She showed a very professional and willing attitude to run down Yahsat, who went and finished second in a York Listed race while the form in behind those two has also stood up pretty well.

The Hannons have won this race three times and there should be ample amount of improvement to come from their filly at a track that should suit her liking for stamina.

Advised bets:

4:20: 2pts EW on Cachet (11/2 with Sky Bet)

3:05: 2pts EW on Tiber Flow (11/1 with Sky Bet)

3:05: 0.5pts EW on Flotos (50/1 with Sky Bet)

3:05: 0.5pts EW on Sam Maximus (66/1 with Sky Bet)

2:00: 1pt win on Believing (20/1 with Sky Bet)

2:00: 1pt win on Powerdress (16/1 with Sky Bet)