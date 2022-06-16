Royal Ascot: Magical Lagoon lands Ribblesdale Stakes for Jessica Harrington after great ride from Shane Foley

Shane Foley produced a wonderful ride to steer Magical Lagoon to victory in the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Jessica Harrington's 11/4 shot was kept straight and true when it mattered most, having been challenged on her outside by Tom Marquand on 15/8 favourite Sea Silk Road.

It appeared as if Marquand had timed it perfectly as the pair drew alongside, before drifting away towards the packed Ascot grandstand, with Magical Lagoon and Foley battling on bravely to the line.

The Irish raider clung on to win by half a length from Sea Silk Road, with History three lengths back in third and Mukaddamah in fourth.

"Magical Lagoon dug really deep and she stays very well - that is the great thing with her," said Harrington, who was enjoying a third victory at the big meeting.

Image: Magical Lagoon (white cap) beats Sea Silk Road to win the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot

"The race worked out great, she got a lead and then she was able to come upsides William Haggas' horse who headed her and then she battled back.

"She's a lovely filly, very straightforward, very easy to train, she's a lovely relaxed horse.

"It's absolutely fantastic to get another one (Royal Ascot winner), they always mean a lot."