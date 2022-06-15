Royal Ascot: State Of Rest takes Prince of Wales's Stakes to give Joseph O'Brien and Shane Crosse first victory at meeting

Joseph O'Brien secured his first Royal Ascot winner as a trainer as State Of Rest led from start to finish in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Already a Group One winner in America, Australia and France, the Starspangledbanner colt was last seen finishing a close-up third when bidding to bag a first top-level prize on European soil in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

With the fast-improving Bay Bridge, Japanese raider Shahryar and a previous winner of the race in Lord North in opposition, State Of Rest was a 5/1 shot and proved his class under Shane Crosse.

Sent straight to the lead, the four-year-old steadily raised the tempo and had seen off the challenge of Dubai Sheema Classic winner Shahryar early in the home straight.

Ryan Moore delivered 10/11 favourite Bay Bridge with what looked like a well-timed run, but try as he might, he could never quite get on terms with State Of Rest who found plenty in front to prevail by a length.

Image: Shane Crosse celebrates as State Of Rest wins the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot

O'Brien won the Prince of Wales's Stakes as a jockey 10 years ago aboard So You Think, trained by his father Aidan.

Crosse, who was also celebrating his first Royal Ascot winner, told Sky Sports Racing: "It's surreal. It was amazing, the perfect run around. What a horse and a super training performance from Joseph. I'm just so grateful to be able to ride him on a day like today.

"I listened to Joseph's advice which is always going to mean a lot around here. It really paid off.

"He is very talented and had the form on Lord North. The Japanese horse is obviously very good but our lad thankfully was on top. He's a jockey's dream.

"I was confident because he's so straightforward."

O'Brien said: "We knew coming here today that we had a live chance of winning the race and I'm just pleased that the horse has proved himself. Shane gave him a marvellous ride, he has only ridden a handful of races here. He grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck.

"It is a huge day, I'm very proud of everyone. We have a huge team at home and I'm so proud of them.

"It's very special. This is what it is all about. We love the game, we are born and bred into the game. It is all we know. To have a big winner here is what we do it for."