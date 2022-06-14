Royal Ascot: Hollie Doyle strikes on day one as Bradsell wins Coventry Stakes for Archie Watson

Bradsell (8/1) beat Persian Force and Royal Scotsman to win Group Two Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot; watch every race from Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing from Tuesday, June 14 to Saturday, June 18
Tuesday 14 June 2022 16:02, UK
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle became the most successful female rider at Royal Ascot with victory on Bradsell in the Coventry Stakes on day one of the five-day meeting.
A wide-margin winner of his only previous start at York, the Archie Watson-trained juvenile was an 8/1 chance under his record-breaking jockey.
Royal Scotsman came out of the pack to throw down the only serious challenge, while the well-fancied Persian Force got going too late as he came out of the pack to claim third. Favourite Blackbeard (5/2) was only fourth.
Watch every race from Royal Ascot, live only on Sky Sports Racing from Tuesday June 14 to Saturday June 18
It is Doyle's third Royal Ascot victory - following successes on Scarlet Dragon (2020) and Amtiyaz (2021) - taking her one clear of Hayley Turner.
Not wanting to rest on her laurels, Doyle was quick to brush off her new record, telling Sky Sports Racing: "It's nice for now!"
Doyle said: "It was an impressive performance. He got squeezed out of the gates which was frustrating.
On Bradsell's effort, she added: "He jumped okay and I got squeezed for room early on which wasn't ideal but I just let him recover naturally.
"Throughout, I was ever so worried I was on the wrong side. I gave him a good squeeze and he really responded well. His instant response surprised me because he can be a little lazy at home."
Watson added: "I was saying to my fiance Brodie (Hampson) last night when I was looking through the race that anything able to win it by daylight would be a superstar and that is exactly what he has gone and done.
"I'm just delighted, this is the place everyone wants to have winners. We won the Windsor Castle a few years ago with Soldier's Call and we had a bad old time last year with Dragon Symbol (demoted by stewards) and then we lost the horse, so for us this is massive."