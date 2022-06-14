Royal Ascot: Baaeed makes it eight unbeaten with easy Queen Anne Stakes victory for William Haggas and Jim Crowley

"Superstar" Baaeed kicked Royal Ascot 2022 off with a bang, extending his unbeaten career record to eight with a stylish victory in the Queen Anne Stakes.

William Haggas' Lockinge winner was the star attraction on day one of the five-day meeting and set off as 1/6 favourite to win the opening contest under Jim Crowley.

Always travelling powerfully over the straight mile, the Sea The Stars colt quickened smartly two furlongs out and soon stamped his authority on his rivals as he kicked comfortably clear.

The four-year-old only had to be given the lightest encouragement under Crowley to stretch away and score by a length-and-three-quarters, with the front-running Real World a clear second, just as he was in the Lockinge.

Aidan O'Brien's Order Of Australia came home third, ahead of Chindit and Sir Busker.

Image: Baaeed eases away from Real World and Order Of Australia at Royal Ascot

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Crowley said: "That was very special. Everything went smoothly and he got a nice tow into the race.

"There's a big crowd here today and he's so relaxed. A joy to ride. It was basically just the perfect race for him.

"He's going to have sterner tests ahead but he's just doing everything perfectly at the moment.

"I don't see 10 [furlongs] being a problem. He's got a serious turn of foot over a mile, it's unnatural really for a horse with that pedigree. They'll probably step him up now for the Juddmonte."

Image: Crowley high fives Baaeed's groom after winning at Royal Ascot

Bin Suroor was hugely proud of his horse, adding: "Baaeed is a very stylish horse and wherever you go you have to take that chance.

"Baaeed finished that easily but our horse gave it a good try. I think [Real World] is a mile-and-a-quarter horse so the next target could be the Coral-Eclipse or the Juddmonte at York.

"Horseracing needs superstars like Baaeed. He is one of the best, like Frankel."