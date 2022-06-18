Royal Ascot day five tips: Jamie Spencer masterclass predicted aboard Artorius, says Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows, who is having a very profitable week at Royal Ascot, unleashes his tips for the final day. Watch every race live on Sky Sports Racing.

I'm happy to let Alfred Munnings win the Chesham Stakes (2.30) at his odds-on price. He is taking over 50 per cent of the market and although he looked a bit of a beast on debut, he is meeting a bunch of horses who could be improving past him.

I'm going to back one against him in the shape of Crypto Force (8/1 with Sky Bet).

Amo Racing could do with a change of luck this week having gone close in both the Coventry and the Gold Cup and their purchase of Crypto Force should see them winning races at the top level. He moved like a very classy animal in his win at the Curragh where he showed a professional attitude to come from the back of the field to win his race.

Horses who bring winning form from a held-up position to the Chesham have fared excellently over the seven-furlong trip in the last 24 renewals with 14 of the 30 horses hitting the frame and five winning to a level stakes profit of £36.78. He can run a big race.

Nature Strip showed on Tuesday that the Australian sprinting form carries more weight than the home contingent so Home Affairs will be a very solid market leader in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (4.20).

I'm very keen on following the Aussie form but I'd much rather back a horse to finish placed if I'm taking a short price rather than just straight up to win - that has led me to the other Australian raider Artorius (15/2 with Sky Bet).

Sky Bet are offering up six places here and the Evens for Artorius to finish as one of those first six is very appealing especially with Jamie Spencer booked for the ride.

Spencer has a sensational record at Royal Ascot on the straight track.

He is working at a 36 per cent win and place strike rate over races run at six and eight furlongs at the Royal meeting, where his patient riding style allows horses to make late gains on the stiff finish.

That statistic only counts official place terms too, so you'd expect that figure to be higher when assessing the extra places offered by bookmakers. For example, he guided Bless Him into seventh in the Hunt Cup earlier in the week, which paid out as an each-way winner with the enhanced place terms.

And this quote from the trainer Antony Freeman bodes well for the Spencer-Artorius partnership.

He said: "Jamie has had a couple of rides on him now and he really gets on with him very well. I haven't seen the horse go like he does for Jamie in his work. He really uses himself properly. It feels like he has a really good rapport with him."

I'm fully expecting the horse to be played late off a hot pace and run into the frame.

The Wokingham Stakes (5.00) is very much a race to go in mob-handed from a punting point of view. My tactic is perhaps a little different to the norm.

Although Sky Bet are paying eight places and each-way bets are advised, I'd rather back three horses to win and have a saver on a place banker to hit the frame to get most of my stake back.

Fresh (6/1 with Sky Bet & 4/6 to finish first eight) is that place banker here as he's almost certain to be in the mix such is his fantastic record in these races.

In five visits to Ascot, he has a record of 4-3-2-1-2 and those performances have meant he remains on a workable work for James Fanshawe, who is an excellent handler of sprinters.

His lack of winning form and a lack of natural pace in the contest makes me swerve his win chances at the prices, but as a place bet he looks rock solid.

For the win bets I am attacking Blackrod (15/2 with Sky Bet), Ventura Tormentor (40/1 with Sky Bet) and Royal Commando (40/1 with Sky Bet).

Blackrod has an obvious chance following his all-the-way at Newmarket and is a very straightforward ride who will just keep finding in the finish.

Ventura Tormentor has been off the track for 425 days but horses that miss their three-year-old career then return as a four-year-old do tend to outperform their odds on their first run back, albeit at a low strike rate.

He was a Group Two winner as a youngster and his half-brother George Bowen improved with age so it's not beyond the realms that Richard Hannon still has a high-class horse to work with despite obvious problems.

Meanwhile, like Ventura Tormentor, Royal Commando drops into a handicap for the first time in the UK and horses of his profile have won well before in this, notably Steady Pace, Asset and Boomerang Bob who all placed at big prices and Big Timer, who won this in 2008. It wasn't that long ago he was finishing fourth in the Group One Commonwealth Cup, so a return to that form should see him trouble the market leaders.

Advised bets:

2:30: 1pt EW on Crypto Force (8/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

4:20: 1pt EW on Artorius (15/2 with Sky Bet)

5:00: 3pts on Fresh to finish top eight (4/6 with Sky Bet)

5:00: 1pt win on Blackrod (15/2 with Sky Bet)

5:00: 1pt win on Ventura Tormentor (40/1 with Sky Bet)

5:00: 1pt win on Royal Commando (40/1 with Sky Bet)

1pt on Crypto Force (2.30) to finish first three, Artorius (4.20) to finish first six & Fresh (5.00) to finish first eight (15/2 with Sky Bet)