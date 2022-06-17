Royal Ascot: Meditate wins Albany Stakes with ease to continue fine week for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

The Gold Cup-winning combination of trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore continued their fine Royal Ascot week as Meditate made all to win the Albany Stakes on Friday.

O'Brien's unbeaten filly, who arrived as a Group Three winner already after victory at Naas last month, went to the front early under Moore and looked happy throughout.

Well-backed favourite Mawj (2/1), under Ray Dawson, always appeared the main danger and stalked the winner down the middle but, in truth, was never able to get near enough as Meditate stretched away from her rivals inside the final furlong.

She picked up quickly once asked to go about her business and was ultimately well on top as she passed the post a length and three-quarters clear of Mawj, with Hollie Doyle and Ivory Madonna in third ahead of Queen Olly and Rossa Ryan.

That moved Moore onto four winners for the week, clear of Danny Tudhope and William Buick, and was his 70th career winner at the meeting. O'Brien meanwhile moves to within three of Sir Michael Stoute's record of training 82 Royal Ascot winners.

Image: Meditate makes all to win the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot

O'Brien said: "She'd put in a lovely run first time and again second time, and everything went really lovely for her today.

"She looks to have all the attributes, she's a big physical specimen, mature and with a lovely mind.

"She looks like a miler and will head for the Fillies' Mile with one run in between.

"We didn't want to run Statuette against her and she will head for a fillies' race at the Curragh next week."

Image: The Albany Stakes field head down to the two furlong pole in front of a packed grandstand at Ascot

Moore added: "Meditate is professional. Aidan could not have had her any better today. She did everything beautifully. She was out ahead of everything else and we didn't expect to be in front as she was waiting for something every time she was there.

"She kept finding a bit more. She has a lovely relaxed way of going. She is a lovely filly who has a bit of class. You need class when you are making the running here over six furlongs.

"Meditate can carry on improving. She did that professionally and comfortably. She has a nice attitude."

Reigning champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who has joined Sky Sports Racing's coverage of Royal Ascot this week, said: "I thought Ryan Moore gave her a fantastic ride. It's very hard to make all here. That's why he's got big-race winners all over the world."