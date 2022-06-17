Royal Ascot: Perfect Power produces classy finish to win Commonwealth Cup for Richard Fahey and Christophe Soumillon

Perfect Power (7/2 joint-favourite) beat Flaming Rib and Flotus to win Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on Friday; watch every race from Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing

By Calum Wilson

Friday 17 June 2022 16:05, UK

Christophe Soumillon receives his prize for the winning ride on Commonwealth Cup star Perfect Power
Image: Christophe Soumillon receives his prize from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the winning ride on Commonwealth Cup star Perfect Power

Jockey Christophe Soumillon produced a stunning finish to steer Perfect Power to victory in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on Friday.

The Frenchman, who flew in for just one ride, had to overcome an unfavourable draw in stall one and found himself with ground to make up as he manoeuvred last year's Norfolk Stakes winner from the far side of the track.

Sent off a 7/2 joint-favourite, Perfect Power was stepping back into sprinting company having had his stamina limitations exposed in the 2000 Guineas last time out.

Trainer Richard Fahey's decision proved to be a stroke of genius as his son of Ardad showed a remarkable turn of foot to reach the front and beat Hugo Palmer's Flaming Rib by a length-and-a-quarter, with Flotus back in third.

An emotional Fahey told Sky Sports Racing: "He's a dude! I'm struggling a little bit.

"I was sweating a bit before and I thought he must be too so I gave him a little wash down. He stood there and loved it.

"He's a wonderful horse!"

Perfect Power wins the Commonwealth Cup
Image: Perfect Power comes down the far side rail to win the Commonwealth Cup

Soumillon is hoping to renew the partnership back in France in August, adding: "I'm very happy because it was my only ride this week at Royal Ascot and I was so confident with him.

"He is much better on softer ground but they've made it perfect, with a little bit of softness.

"I was a little bit worried with the draw on the inside because it's not simple to come from that side.

"In the first part of the race I was very happy and I then saw I had six or seven lengths to make up but he quickened for me.

"I'm hoping I was see him back in Deauville next in the Maurice de Gheest."

