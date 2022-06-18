Hardwicke Stakes: Broome leads all the way for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien; Hurricane Lane only third

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore combined for another Royal Ascot success as Broome put in a game display to take the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes.

Broome, who finished fourth in the 2021 Derby, had shown patchy form but looked right back to his best with an all-the-way success for the Ballydoyle team, with a masterful ride from Moore, who took leading rider at the meeting.

After taking his horse to the front, he quickened up well off the bend, testing the fitness of Godolphin's Hurricane Lane, who was having his first outing of the season.

The 2021 Leger winner's race fitness was in doubt before the race and Moore took full advantage, with the four-year-old only staying on to finish third under William Buick.

Mosthadaf, a disappointment in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes last month, took second under Jim Crowley for the John and Thady Gosden team.

Aidan O'Brien says more improvement could be on the way from Broome, who could head around the globe for more Group One tilts after Hardwicke Stakes success.

The winning trainer highlighted some international targets for the horse after this success, saying: "He was always a very good horse and Australia's are always very genuine and they do improve.

"It's unbelievable really, [Ryan] Moore gave him an incredible ride.

"He loves racing, he has a great attitude and he has a great rhythm. He doesn't surrender and doesn't give up no matter how tired he is.

"He could come back here for the King George and go from there. Maybe the Japan Cup, those kind of races. We think he's progressing which is great."

'The race was over at Swinley Bottom'

Moore was just as impressed, adding: "The horse was very, very good today. He was in an unbelievable place and a great rhythm.

"As soon as we got to Swinley Bottom, I felt the race was over then.

"He was very dominant and he's come back from a few issues. We had a hiccup in Japan but Aidan has got him back - he was exceptional today."