Prix de Diane: Hollie Doyle wins first Classic as Nashwa makes all at Chantilly to claim French Oaks crown

Hollie Doyle claimed the first Classic victory of her career as the John and Thady Gosden-trained Nashwa won the Prix de Diane at Chantilly on Sunday.

Nashwa, who was third in the Oaks at Epsom earlier this month, was sent off 7/4 favourite for the Group One contest, known as the French Oaks.

A first start was always going to be key for Doyle, with Nashwa needing to overcome a potentially unfavourable draw in stall two, but the pair kicked away quickly and stayed at the front of the field throughout, as Agave came to challenge on her inside.

But Doyle and her mount were brave and battled on, holding off the late run of 50/1 shot La Parisienne on the outside.

Doyle is the first British female jockey to win a Classic and the victory is another landmark success for the Sky Sports Racing ambassador, who holds the record for victories in a single season by a female rider in the UK.

Image: Doyle celebrates Nashwa's victory in the Group One Prix de Diane at Chantilly

Winning trainer John Gosden was full of praise for Doyle, telling Sky Sports Racing: "She's a brilliant young rider. Full marks to Nashwa's owner-breeder Imad Alsagar, who asked me two years ago who he should pick, and I and other people said Hollie Doyle.

"She's a wonderful professional, great personality, very meticulous and incredibly hard-working.

"The plan had been to jump well and sit handy but as it was, with the pace they went, Hollie did not want to drop to the rail because you can get boxed in."

On future plans for Nashwa, Gosden said: "Having just run her in two Oaks in 16 days a good old freshen up is what she needs. We're lucky that we have two or three top class fillies this year and the clever thing would be to keep them apart."