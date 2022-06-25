Chipchase Stakes: Sense Of Duty set for step up ladder after Group Three success for William Haggas team

Improving three-year-old Sense Of Duty (15/8f) looks set for Group One assignments after blitzing her rivals in the Group Three Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.

William Haggas could well have another star on his hands after what was a career best by some margin for the three-year-old filly, who pulled well clear of her rivals under Tom Marquand.

Group One winner Glen Shiel - ridden by Hollie Doyle - was taken on early by Ebro River and that pace-setting led to both horses weakening in the final two furlongs.

Image: Sense Of Duty clear of her rivals in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle

However, it set up the race perfectly for Marquand's mount, who was able to travel strongly and sprint away from a good field, with Annaf (Jason Hart) back in second for the Mick Appleby team and Bielsa (Kevin Stott), who travelled alone down the stands rail, in third.

Winning rider Marquand told Sky Sports Racing after the race: "That was really impressive. She's a filly I've always been a big fan of.

"She did well to win the last day when she got into a battle and had to beat Flotus who came out and did what she did at Ascot.

"She's becoming a complete sprinting model as she progresses. She's pretty versatile so she's shaping up into an exciting filly and hopefully she can take that step forward."

Image: Raatea clears away to win at Newcastle for Jason Hart and Julie Camacho

Raatea bounces back for Camacho team

In the previous race, Raatea (11/2) was a dominant winner of the Pertemps Network Handicap for Jason Hart and trainer Julie Camacho.

Coming off the back of two disappointing runs, the five-year-old sprinter had a bit to find on current form but clearly improved back on this surface, having finished third on this card in 2021.

He travelled strongly into contention, picking off early leader If You Dare and Joe Fanning with over two furlongs to run.

Four or five were still in the reckoning in the closing stages, but he found more for pressure and eventually pulled away to win by two lengths at the line from Be Proud in second, with If You Dare edging out favourite Strike Red for third.