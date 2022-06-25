Northumberland Plate: Hollie Doyle and Trueshan defy 10st 8lb to take Pitmen's Derby in historic victory

Hollie Doyle and Trueshan defied 10st 8lb to claim a historic Northumberland Plate success at Newcastle for trainer Alan King.

In simply stunning fashion, the pair managed to give away 19lb or more to all of their rivals, battling back after being outpaced early in the straight to defeat Spirit Mixer in a stirring finish.

The Gosforth Park crowd roared home the Classic-winning rider from a long way out, having looked under pressure half a mile from the finish.

But Doyle - a Sky Sports Racing ambassador - managed to galvanise her mount back through the field and get the better of Spirit Mixer and Callum Hutchinson in the final furlong, winning by half a length at the line.

Image: Hollie Doyle and Trueshan managed to give away 19lb or more to all of their rivals

That victory vindicated trainer King's move to pull his six-year-old stayer out of two races at Royal Ascot, in both cases due to the quick ground at the Berkshire track.

Hugo Palmer - who took the Northumberland Vase with Zoffee earlier on the card - trained the third and fourth in the race with Solent Gateway and the well-fancied Rajinsky.

