Today on Sky Sports Racing: In-form Fergal O'Brien sends four to Worcester in search of more success

Fergal O'Brien looks to continue his hot streak on Wednesday afternoon as he sends four runners to Worcester, with every race live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Worcester - In-form O'Brien hoping Champagne can bounce back

One of O'Brien's better chances comes in the feature Get Pulling With PJ Nicholls Ssangyong Handicap Hurdle (3.00), with Champagne Well topping the weights, albeit with 7lb less on his back due to rider Tom Broughton's claim.

Rookie Trainer (Neil Mulholland) would also look to have a good chance in opposition, having won over course and distance last month.

Dalkingstown has a course success to his name and goes again for the Sean and Peter Bowen combination.

Thirteen runners look set to line up in the Worcester Supports Racing Staff Week Handicap Chase (2.00) earlier on the card, featuring last time out winner Judge Earle again for the Bowen team.

Three of the runners finished second on their last run - O'Brien's Getthepot, On The Bandwagon (Jonjo O'Neill) and Gouet Des Bruyeres (Greenall and Guerriero).

Image: Rookie Trainer won at Worcester on his last start in May

5.50 Bath - Sows and Kimifive contest open betting heat

The evening action comes from Bath and it looks particularly competitive, with the Cazoo 'Confined' Handicap (5.50) of particular interest, for runners who haven't won in 2022.

One of these will break their maiden for the season, and it looks trappy with three-year-olds Sows and Neptune Legend possibly having more improvement to come.

Classy veterans Kimifive and Recon Mission have slid down the weights but could also be competitive.

6.20 Bath - Four course and distance winners go head-to-head

And in the following race, four course and distance winners clash in the latest renewal of the Bath Summer Sprint Series (6.20).

More Than Likely, Amasova, Equally Fast and Portelet Bay make up the quartet with a win at the track, whilst Vape and Enduring are other to consider.

But they all might need to get to Street Parade, who won at Brighton just over a fortnight ago for the Michael Attwater team.

Watch every race from Worcester and Bath, live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, June 29.