Today on Sky Sports Racing: David O'Meara hoping Love Interest can break hearts of Chantilly rivals on Saturday

York-based trainer David O’Meara will be hoping to break the hearts of the locals as he chases Listed success in France on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.25 Chantilly - French Guineas sixth Zelda the one to beat

A field of 10 go to post for the Prix de Bagatelle (4.25) at Chantilly, headed by Zelda who was last seen finishing a respectable sixth in the French Guineas.

Jean-Claud Rouget's filly was a Listed winner at two years old and drops back to that level in this contest.

There is British interest in this event as O'Meara saddles Love Interest, last seen finishing in the middle of the pack in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot, but she has form behind French Oaks winner Nashwa from earlier in her career and this represents a good opportunity to land a decent prize.

3.00 Greyville - Linebacker & Safe Passage top 18 in high-class event

South Africa's premier event of their racing calendar looks as good as ever with 18 runners taking their chance.

Safe Passage heads the early betting after landing the Daily News 2000 last time out, but Mike De Kock's gelding will find this tougher after being raised in the weights.

Another well fancied runner is Linebacker. He went off favourite for this race last year, finishing second, and connections will be hoping he goes one better.

The horse that beat Linebacker last year was Kommetdieding and the five-year-old returns to defend his crown.

Special shout-out has to go to three-time Durban July winner Do It Again, who met traffic problems when going for a fourth win last year. The eight-year-old veteran comes here on the back of an impressive win in Grade Two company last time out.

5.00 Chantilly - Unbeaten Facteur Cheval meets Dreamflight

This looks like a fascinating contest, featuring Dreamflight, who was last seen finishing behind French Derby winner Vadeni in a listed event at Chantilly.

The form of the race behind the winner is not the strongest, but this race represents a significant drop in class and Dreamflight could be hard to beat.

His main rival looks to be Facteur Cheval. Jerome Reynier's three-year-old gelding is unbeaten in three starts and was last seen bolting up at Lyon-Parilly.

