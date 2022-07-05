Today on Sky Sports Racing: Space Tracker tests unbeaten record at Ffos Las as William Haggas hands handicap debut to exciting filly

Wolverhampton, Brighton, Ffos Las and Uttoxeter all feature on a busy Tuesday on Sky Sports Racing, including a treble-seeking unbeaten star for Richard Hughes.

7.20 Ffos Las - Hughes hoping Space Tracker's star shines bright

Three-year-old Space Tracker makes a fascinating handicap debut in the Best Odds Guaranteed Everyday Vickers.Bet Handicap (7.20) where the son of Havana Gold takes on five older rivals from the bottom of the weights, with an age allowance seemingly giving Hughes' runner an advantage.

A winner in novice company at Lingfield and Windsor this season, Space Tracker gets David Egan back on board in the feature at the Welsh track.

This promises to be Space Tracker's toughest test so far with Red Mirage also seeking a treble after wins this year at Chelmsford and Chester.

The former Mark Johnston-trained four-year-old seems to have enjoyed a switch the Andrew Balding team, picking up a valuable prize on the Roodee last time out, for which he has been raised 2lbs.

Rod Millman's Able Kane steps back up to seven furlongs after being narrowly denied by A Sure Welcome at Windsor last month.

Image: Red Mirage (second right) gets to the front to win at Chester under David Probert

2.30 Wolverhampton - In-form Haggas hands handicap debut to exciting filly

Trainer William Haggas has sent out an impressive 14 winners from his last 50 runners and heads to Wolverhampton on Tuesday with an eye-catching handicap debutant.

Pink Crystal got off the mark at the fourth attempt at Lingfield at the start of the year and has been given time to prepare for this.

A rating of 75 could end up looking like a very workable starting point with the main opposition looking like coming from Ismail Mohammed's Nomasee who returns to the scene of his only career victory to date and remains relatively unexposed.

Leonna Mayor's best bets 1.30 Wolverhampton - Seas Of Elzaam 2.30 Wolverhampton - Phinow 4.30 Wolverhampton - Homemade Andrea

Highly-rated apprentice Callum Hutchinson is booked for the ride on course and distance winner Apache Star from the Mark Loughnane yard.

The KMB Shipping Group Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.00) sees the long-awaited return of Ralph Beckett's Suspicious, a nicely-bred daughter of Nathaniel who won on her only start to date at Doncaster in August last year.

Ian Williams' Grade Three-winning juvenile hurdler Malakahna sets a strong standard back on the Flat.

6.10 Brighton - Saturday winner Coco Jack back for more

George Scott's Coco Jack, a son of Wings Of Eagles, won at Beverley on Saturday but could reappear quickly in a bid to make it three wins from five starts in the Download The At The Races App EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (6.10).

He has to concede weight all round including to recent Brighton debut winner Out Of Shadows from the Marco Botti team.

George Boughey's Zicatela makes his track debut, with Pat Cosgrave booked on board, while David Evans steps On The Pulse up from five to seven furlongs after showing more promise in her second start at Bath in April.

